Why a small German village celebrated Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo gold medal at Olympics Javelin final

Almost similar reception awaited India's head coach for javelin Uwe Hohn who is also from Germany and went back to Rheinsberg after the victory at Olympics.

Euphoria after India’s Neeraj Chopra won first field and track Gold medal at Olympics is indeed understandable in India but the celebration has now crossed the shores and even reached a small village in Germany. Dr Klaus Bartonietz who is a German played an indispensable part in Chopra’s victory by fulfilling the crucial role of his biomechanical expert. Bartonietz, who is a native of a sparsely populated village in South-West Germany called Oberschlettenbach, has been getting congratulatory messages and best wishes from a host of people. Not less than a minor celebrity in his village, Bartonietz has been flooded with calls and talks from his neighbours who had watched the Olympics Javelin final where Chopra created history, the Indian Express reported.

Bartonietz told the Indian Express that his neighbours were particularly impressed by the way Chopra raised his hands in a winning gesture even before he saw where the javelin landed and was confident of victory. He also said that earlier he did not get as many calls as he is getting this time. He also mentioned that the calls he has been getting are from the ordinary folks who want to know about Chopra. He further said that a lot of people from among the athletes community also called him and it was funny how things change.

Almost similar reception awaited India’s head coach for javelin Uwe Hohn who is also from Germany and went back to Rheinsberg after the victory at Olympics. The town which does not have more than 8000 inhabitants has become a talking point about the Olympics and how Chopra sealed the Gold medal for India. Hohn told the Indian Express that he has already met his mother and sister and had long discussions about Chopra’s performance at the Olympics. Hohn’s association with Chopra is not new and dates back to previous victories of Chopra at the Asian and Commonwealth games. Hohn who has seen Chopra grow into a champion from his early days has himself been arguably the greatest javelin thrower of the generation as he is the only one to have thrown over 100 metres in the world.

Both the accomplices in Chopra’s greatest victory are aware that their stay at their hometown would be short lived as they have to get back to India by September-end for the preparation of the World Championship, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.