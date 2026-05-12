From Riyan Parag’s viral vape to legal notices for former stars, the BCCI is purging the “Reel culture” to protect billion-dollar broadcast rights. In the high-stakes world of the IPL, your favorite player is now a brand that isn’t allowed to own its own face.

The boy sits in the dugout. His phone is in his hand. The screen is bright. He is about to press the record. Then someone clears his throat behind him. The BCCI man is standing there. Seven pages of new rules in his hand. The boy puts the phone away. But the itch remains.

It is IPL 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has declared war on the reel. Not on cricket. Not on corruption. On the fifteen-second video. On the candid shot. On the idea that a player owns his own face when he is inside the stadium.

The smoke in the dressing room

Riyan Parag was caught vaping. Not on the field. In the dressing room. Someone filmed it. It does not matter now. What matters is that the dressing room is not a room anymore. It is a stage. A glass house. Every cough, every joke, every angry word can become content.

The BCCI fined him 25 percent of his match fee. They gave him a black mark. They called it misconduct. But really, they were scared. Scared that the inner room was now outer. That the place where men sit and bleed and curse was now a studio for the internet.

Rajasthan Royals manager was fined one lakh rupees for using his phone in the dugout. Not even during the match. But the rules do not care about timing anymore. The dugout is a temple now. And phones are sin.

If a boy can vape on camera, what else can leak out? A team sheet. A tactical huddle. A fight between two players. The dressing room was the last private place in cricket. Now it is public property. And the BCCI wants the key back.

The former player and His youTube channel

There was a man who played for India. He wore the cap. He stood at Lord’s or Melbourne or wherever. Now he sits in the commentary box. But he also has a YouTube channel. During a match, he walks near the dugout. He takes out his phone. He films the scene.

He thinks I am one of them. I belong here. The BCCI thinks differently. They remove him. They send him a legal notice. They tell him, your entry pass is not a passport to content. It is a leash. You can look. You cannot broadcast.

The former player is shocked. He thought his past bought him permanent membership. The BCCI is teaching him that memories do not pay the bills. Broadcast rights do.

Disney Star paid twenty-three thousand five hundred seventy-five crore rupees. Viacom18 paid twenty thousand five hundred crore. Together they bought the right to show what happens inside the rope. Not him. Not his phone. Their cameras. Their money. Their rules.

The fourteen-day visit

The IPL lasts two months. Sometimes more. The players live in hotels. Their wives come. Their girlfriends come. The BCCI watches. After the team lost badly in Australia, the board made new rules. Family can visit on long tours. But only for fourteen days.

And the girlfriends. The board does not like girlfriends. Some of them have Instagram accounts with millions of followers. They post from the hotel lobby. They post from the team bus. Strangers were found on team buses too. On hotel floors.

People with no business being there, walking around with cameras. The BCCI sees this and sees danger. Not moral danger. Tactical danger. What if she films the team sheet lying on the table? What if she films the captain’s notes?

So they make them sit in hospitality boxes. They make them travel in separate cars. They must stay in public areas. No private rooms without written permission from the team manager. Rohit Sharma stood at a press conference and complained. He said, we are grown men. We are not schoolboys.

The BCCI did not listen. They have seen what happens when the private becomes public. They have seen the honey traps. The pretty girl who asks too many questions. The bookmaker who finds a way in through a friendly face. Paranoia is expensive. But a fixing scandal is more expensive.

The seven hundred crore itch

Virat Kohli gets 11 to 14 crore rupees for one sponsored post. Hardik Pandya gets 65 to 70 lakh. The IPL made them gods. Then it told them to stop acting like gods. The business of players posting online is worth seven hundred crore rupees. Players are brands. They are walking billboards.

The BCCI created this monster. They made the IPL a festival of faces. Now they want the faces to dim their own lights. A young player from a small town sees Kohli’s Instagram. He thinks, I can do this too. I can post from the ground. I can be famous tonight.

The BCCI’s seven-page advisory tells him no. You can be famous outside. Inside the stadium, you are just an employee. Inside, you are silent. The board knows that a fifteen-second reel can get five million views. That is five million eyes not looking at the official broadcast.

Each IPL match is worth fifteen million dollars. When a player steals attention, he steals from the broadcaster. And the broadcaster does not forgive.

The locked door

The NBA banned halftime tweets in 2009 after Charlie Villanueva posted during a game. The Premier League fines footballers for social media posts that bring the game down. The BCCI is not alone in this fear. But the BCCI is bigger.

And Indian fans are different. They do not just watch the IPL. They live inside it. They want the reel. They want the behind-the-scenes video. They want to see what the captain eats for breakfast. If the board locks the door completely, the fans will find another window.

They will watch clickbait. They will watch fake exposes. They will watch allegations dressed as news. The board knows this. But for now, they choose control. They choose the forty-eight thousand crore contract over the connection. They choose the broadcaster’s money over the player’s voice.

The boy in the dugout puts his phone in his pocket. The match starts. He scores runs. Or he does not. Later, in the hotel, he opens Instagram. He sees a reel from a fan. A reel from a sponsor. A reel from his girlfriend, sitting in the lobby, waiting for him.

He wants to post something. Anything. A picture of his boots. A video of the crowd. But the seven pages say no. So he turns off the screen. The room goes dark. Outside, the stadium lights are still burning. The broadcast is live. Forty-eight thousand crore worth of light.

And somewhere in that light, his face appears for three seconds. Not his reel. Theirs. He is famous. But he is not the one telling the story anymore.