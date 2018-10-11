Whoever is comparing Prithvi Shaw to Virender Sehwag needs to think twice: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said that the Mumbai teenager has just started his career and has a long way to go. (Source: IE)

Former Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir has asked people to think hard before comparing the young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw to former opener Virender Sehwag. Gambhir, who was full of praises for Shaw who had scored a century on his maiden Test in Rajkot, said that the Mumbai teenager has just started his career and has a long way to go. “Whoever is comparing (Prithvi with Sehwag) needs to think twice before comparing. Ultimately you should not compare anyone to anyone. He (Shaw) has just started his career and there is a long way to go. I have never believed in comparisons,” he said.

Speaking at a promotional event, the southpaw added that both players have their own individuality and should not be compared. He said that Shaw has started off his career on a very good note but will have far bigger and difficult challenges waiting for him.

Talking about India’s upcoming tour of Australia, Gambhir said the hosts will pose a huge challenge to India even in the absence of their star players – Steve Smith and David Warner.

“It’s got to be a challenge, big challenge (in Australia). We might talk about Australian batting because they don’t have Smith and Warner but they still have a formidable batting (line-up) in their backyard,” he declared. Smith and Warner are serving a one-year ban for ball tampering during Australia’s last visit to South Africa.

Gambhir said that Aussies have some exciting players in Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch along with probably the best off-spinner (Nathon Lyon) in the world right now. He added that it is not going to be a cakewalk for India.

Asked whether it is the right time to blood his Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant into the ODI team, Gambhir said, “There’s never been a right time and there’s never been a wrong time. It really depends on the combination and ultimately it’s your performance that will keep you in the side, not the age. Whether you are 36 or 37 or 47, if you keep performing you should be playing and ultimately it is the performance that keeps you in,” he signed off.

Gambhir last donned the India cap in 2016 when the team squared off against England in Rajkot.