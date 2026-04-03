The excitement of IPL 2026 moves to the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium this Friday as the Chennai Super Kings prepare to host the Punjab Kings. This seventh match of the season is expected to be a major test for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership.

While Chennai usually dominates at home, they are facing a Punjab side that has become their toughest rival in recent years. The atmosphere in Chennai is expected to be electric as fans wait to see if their team can stop the aggressive momentum of Shreyas Iyer and his Punjab squad.

The venue in Chennai is famous for its slow pitch which traditionally helps spin bowlers, something that CSK is probably planning to use to its advantage. However, Punjab’s middle order looks very strong this year, and they have shown they can handle pressure well.

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Head-to-head record

Looking at the overall history between these two teams, the competition could not be closer. They have faced each other 32 times in the IPL and both teams have walked away with 16 victories each.

Despite this tie, Punjab has been the much better team lately. They have won six of the last eight matches against Chennai, proving that they know exactly how to handle the five-time champions.

Fans are eager to see if the new-look Chennai squad can bounce back after their recent loss to Rajasthan or if Punjab will continue their winning streak.

We looked at what the top AI models have to say about this match. Most of the data suggests that the visitors might have the upper hand this time around.

What do AI models predict?

When asked about their prediction for the upcoming thriller in Chidambaram Stadium, the chatbots tried to maintain a neutral position in their responses but ended up leaning towards PKBS towards the closing lines of their response.

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability / Insights Google Gemini Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 52.5% Probability. Believes the home crowd and Sanju Samson’s local knowledge will give CSK a slight advantage. ChatGPT Punjab Kings (PBKS) 57.5% Chance. Points to Punjab’s recent winning momentum and Shreyas Iyer’s aggressive captaincy as the deciding factors. Claude Slight Edge PBKS Predicts a close game but favors Punjab because they have won five out of their last nine matches in Chennai.

The final prediction from the AI models shows that the Punjab Kings are expected to win this encounter. While the Super Kings are always tough to beat at home, the statistics favour the away team because of their recent head-to-head dominance. It will be a thrilling contest to see if Gaikwad can lead his team to victory against a very balanced Punjab side.

Disclaimer: AI predictions are based on historical data and current player statistics. These results are for entertainment only and do not guarantee the actual outcome of the match.