Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 18 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Time is running away for for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men, who sit at the bottom of the table with zero wins in three games. Meanwhile, the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are currently 4th, looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking one-run loss to Gujarat.

Chennai’s Chepauk Fortress has looked surprisingly shaky this year, especially with the absence of MS Dhoni’s on-field tactical masterclass due to injury. Delhi, however, appears to have found the right balance, with KL Rahul back in form and Sameer Rizvi proving to be the find of the season.

CSK vs DC AI Prediction: ChatGPT leans towards Delhi

ChatGPT: The Strategic Strength

ChatGPT favours Delhi Capitals with a 56.5% probability. The reasoning is simple: consistency. ChatGPT highlights that DC’s bowling unit, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi, is better equipped to exploit the slow Chepauk track than the current CSK attack.

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ChatGPT also notes that KL Rahul (coming off a 92-run knock) and Sameer Rizvi (averaging 80 this season) are in much better form than the CSK top order. It predicts that if DC wins the toss and bats first, they will set a total of 170+, which might be too much for a struggling CSK batting lineup to chase on a tiring surface.

CSK vs DC AI Prediction: Google Gemini backs DC

Google Gemini: The law of averages theory

Gemini gives CSK a 45.6% chance to win, while favoring DC with 54.4%. However, the model notes that the “law of averages” heavily favours Chennai in this fixture.

Gemini points out that CSK is currently on an uncharacteristic six-match losing streak at home (dating back to late 2025). It believes that the return of Dewald Brevis (if fit) and the spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk will give Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja the edge over DC’s middle order. Despite the higher win probability for DC, Gemini predicts a “desperation-led” turnaround for the Super Kings.

CSK vs DC AI Prediction: Claude Predicts a Close Fight

Claude: The venue specialist

Claude remains the most cautious, giving Delhi Capitals a 55% edge. It focuses on the tactical absence of MS Dhoni, noting that CSK’s win rate drops significantly (from 59% to 31%) when he is not leading the side.

Claude identifies the battle between Sameer Rizvi and Kuldeep Yadav against CSK’s middle order as the deciding factor. It predicts that unless Ruturaj Gaikwad anchor the innings for at least 15 overs, Delhi’s disciplined bowling will suffocate the home side.

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Delhi Capitals 54.4% Favours DC’s balance but warns of a CSK “home turnaround” led by Noor Ahmad. ChatGPT Delhi Capitals 56.5% Cites KL Rahul’s form and Kuldeep Yadav’s impact on a slow pitch. Claude Delhi Capitals 55.0% Highlights CSK’s leadership struggles and DC’s tactical edge in spin.

Final verdict

The AI models are in total agreement: Delhi Capitals are the favoirites going into Chepauk. On average, the models give DC a 55% chance of winning.

While the heart of the Chennai crowd will be with the Yellow Army, the data suggests that Axar Patel’s Capitals are currently the more clinical side.

Predicted Winner: Delhi Capitals

Expected Score Range: 160-175

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.