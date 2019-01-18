Who is Vijay Shankar? 27-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu makes debut for India

India vs Australia: All-rounder Vijay Shankar is making his ODI debut for India in the third and final ODI match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (IE)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar is making his ODI debut for India in the third and final ODI match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A middle-order right-hand batsman and a useful medium-pacer as well, Vijay’s dual talent has earned him a place in the Indian national team. He was part of the Indian squad for the Nidhas Trophy featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He was named Man of the Match in the league match for his bowling.

Before being selected for service in the Indian team, Vijay, 27, had earned a reputation for his consistent game in the middle-order for Tamil Nadu. His father and brother have also played cricket for the southern state.

Vijay Shankar career

Vijay Shankar made debut as a first-class cricketer in 2012. During the 2014-15 Ranji season, Vijay impressed the selectors with two Man of the Match awards with his knocks of 111, 82, 91 and 103. Soon, he was selected for the India ‘A’ team.

Vijay Shankar makes ODI debut as India opt to bowl! Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal come in; Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav make way. Australia bring in Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa. #AUSvIND LIVE ⬇https://t.co/TnQ5ZSZFxQ pic.twitter.com/CASS6ncZfw — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2019

Vijay Shankar IPL

An excellent timer of the bowl, Vijay has a lot to improve on his power hitting. He has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2014, he had played one match for CSK. In 2017 season of the cricketing extravaganza, he had played four matches for SRH. In the upcoming IPL season later this year, he will represent Delhi Capitals but he is still to turn an opportunity into the game in the Indian Premier League.

Team India often faces a crunch of genuine all-rounders. If Vijay can contribute with bat and prove his usefulness with the ball in the final ODI against Australia in Melbourne, he could cement his place in the Indian squad for long.