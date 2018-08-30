Who is Swapna Barman? The first Indian heptathlete to win Gold in Asian Games

The 21-year-old Swapna was brilliant in her event and even a severe toothache couldn’t stop her from making the country proud by winning a gold. (Reuters)

India had a memorable day at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday as Swapna Barman became the first

Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold while Arpinder Singh ended a 48-year long wait for triple jump victory and Dutee Chand blazed the track for her second silver. The 21-year-old Swapna was brilliant in her event and even a severe toothache couldn’t stop her from making the country proud by winning a gold.

Here is all you need to know about Swapna Barman’s historic win –

Swapna was born in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal in June 1996. She scored 6026 points from the seven events that were completed over a span of two days. She was brilliant as she stood first in the events of high jump and javelin throw with 1003 points and 872 points respectively and finished second in the shot put and long jump event with 707 and 865 points respectively.

In the 100m and 200m event, she managed to score just 981 points and 790 points making her finish at the 5th and 7th position. The 800-metre event was going to be the decider where she managed to come 4th which helped her in securing 64 more points than her Chinese competitor Qingling Wang.

Purnima Hebram was another Indian in the event who managed to come fourth and was 18 points behind Yuki Yamasaki of Japan. Qingling Wang from China won the silver whereas Yuki Yamasaki of Japan won the bronze.

Before this, Bengal’s Soma Biswas and Karnataka’s JJ Shobha and Pramila Aiyappa had returned with a medal in this event from the Asian Games. Biswas and Shobha had finished two-three at both Busan Asian Games (2002) and the Doha Games (2006), while Pramila had won a bronze at the Guangzhou edition.