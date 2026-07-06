Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a club-record deal worth up to £100 million ($133 million), continuing one of the Premier League’s busiest transfer windows.

The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract in north London after Tottenham reached an agreement with Newcastle earlier this week.

The deal comprises an initial fee of £92.5 million, with a further £7.5 million in performance-related add-ons linked largely to Champions League qualification.

Tottenham’s most expensive signing

Tonali becomes Tottenham’s most expensive signing, eclipsing the £85 million paid to West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes earlier this week. The club’s previous transfer record was the £65 million spent on Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in 2024.

The Italy international is Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer as new head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues an extensive rebuild following successive 17th-place finishes in the Premier League.

Alongside Tonali and Fernandes, Spurs have added Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marco Senesi joined as free agents.

Tonali spent three seasons at Newcastle after arriving from AC Milan in 2023. He made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals, as Newcastle reached the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and finished 12th in the Premier League.

His time on Tyneside included a 10-month suspension after being sanctioned by the Italian Football Federation for breaches of betting regulations in 2023. Since returning in August 2024, he established himself as one of Newcastle’s key midfielders, making 110 appearances while contributing 10 goals and 10 assists.

What Tonali’s signing means for the club?

For Tottenham, Tonali adds further depth to a midfield that already includes Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray.

The transfer also marks another significant departure for Newcastle following Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona earlier this summer. The club is expected to use the proceeds from Tonali’s sale to strengthen multiple areas of Eddie Howe’s squad before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham’s spending this summer has now exceeded £230 million, underlining the club’s determination to return to European contention after two disappointing domestic campaigns.