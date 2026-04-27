In a bold move during a critical playoff race, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have handed an IPL debut to 18-year-old sensation Sahil Parakh for tonight’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Maharashtra teenager, known for his aggressive left-handed batting, replaces Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order as DC looks to bounce back from their recent defensive collapse.

From hospital to the Playing XI

Parakh’s debut is nothing short of a miracle. Just three days ago (April 24), the youngster was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after being struck on the face by a ball during a net session. Despite significant bleeding and concerns over his fitness, Parakh recovered in record time to earn his maiden IPL cap.

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The Rise of the Nashik Star

Parakh first caught the national eye during the 2024-25 India U-19 tour of Australia. He cemented his reputation as a white-ball specialist by smashing a match-winning 109 off just 75 balls in a Youth ODI, an innings that included 14 fours and 5 sixes.

Key Career Stats:

IPL Contract: Bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹30 Lakh (2026 Auction).

U-19 World Cup: A vital member of the Indian squad that reached the final in early 2026.

MPL Performance: Starred for the Eagle Nashik Titans in the 2025 Maharashtra Premier League with a strike rate of 177.19.

Why the Debut Matters

DC’s decision to blood a teenager in a must-win game against the defending champions signals a shift in strategy. With KL Rahul coming off a record-breaking 152*, the addition of Parakh is designed to provide maximum intent during the powerplay.

However, Parakh got out without scoring, falling to a brilliant swinging yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar Bench