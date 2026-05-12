As Toronto prepares to host six matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the city has structured a financing model that avoids drawing from property taxes. The total hosting cost is estimated at around $380 million, according to official City of Toronto FIFA 2026 budget documents.

Instead of relying on local taxpayers, the funding is split across visitor-based taxes, government grants, and commercial revenue, ensuring the financial load is shared beyond residents.

A major component is the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) increase, which applies to hotels and short-term rentals. City budget filings show this measure is expected to generate approximately $56.6 million during the FIFA hosting period (June 2025-July 2026).

On the government side, contributions are significant: the Government of Canada has committed about $104.34 million, while the Province of Ontario has pledged up to $97 million, both confirmed in official announcements and city council reports on FIFA 2026 funding.

Together, these two levels of government cover more than half of the total event cost, reducing pressure on municipal finances.

Tourism revenue, commercial deals and reserves close the funding Gap

The remaining funding requirement is covered through a mix of tourism-linked revenue and city financial reserves. Official city documentation notes around $34.6 million is expected from commercial rights, hospitality packages, and FIFA-related event revenue streams, including stadium activation and local partnerships.

To further stabilise the budget, Toronto is also using accumulated surplus funds from the Municipal Accommodation Tax collected in previous years, along with existing reserve allocations set aside for major events.

Importantly, City of Toronto planning reports confirm that the funding structure was intentionally designed to ensure no increase in property taxes is required to host the World Cup, with costs distributed across visitors, higher-level governments, and event-driven income rather than residents.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 starts June 11

FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11 with the first match set to be played between Mexico and South Africa. Even with less than a month to go for the start of the tournament, FIFA is yet to find a broadcast partner in India with no broadcaster agreeing to their price demands.

The cost has come down to $20 million for the 2026 and the 2030 hosting rights but Sony has dropped out as it believes there is very little time left to market. Jio, though favourites at this stage, are yet to file a deal.