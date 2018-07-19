Who is Neeraj Chopra? Javelin thrower who bagged gold at Sotteville Athletics meet in France; watch video

Neeraj Chopra’s achievement has raised India’s hope as he defeated a host of javelin throwers including 2012 London Olympics gold-medallist Keshorn Walcott.

Days after Hima Das made India proud by winning a gold medal in the 400 meter race in the Athletic Under-20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the pole position at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France. His achievement has raised India’s hope as he defeated a host of javelin throwers including 2012 London Olympics gold-medallist Keshorn Walcott.

Chopra’s throw of 85.17m put him way ahead of the field, including Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (81.48m) and Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius (79.31m), who finished second and third respectively. Waclott of Trinidad and Tobago came up with a throw of 78.26m, which was only enough for fifth place.

This is not the first time that Chopra has brought laurels for the country. The 20-year-old hails from Haryana’s Panipat. He won the gold in the 2016 World Junior Championship with a record throw of 86.48m. Chopra also won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. Chopra broke the national record with a 87.43m effort at the Doha Diamond League. However, he had to settle with the fourth position.

“Well done Neeraj…keep going…Congratulations to Neeraj and coach Uwe Hohn (former World Record Holder in javelin throw). Thank you SAI and Govt of India for agreeing to send Neeraj to Finland along with coach for training on the recommendation of Athletics Federation of India (AFI),” AFI President Adille Sumariwala tweeted praising the youngster.

India is now pinning medal hope on Chopra in 2018 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia between August 18 to September 2.