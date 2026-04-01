As the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take the field at the Ekana Stadium today against the Delhi Capitals (DC), one name has sparked intense debate among the cricketing fraternity: Mukul Choudhary. The young wicketkeeper-batter, who fetched a staggering Rs 2.60 crore at the IPL 2026 Mega Auction, is already being whispered about as a potential successor to the legendary MS Dhoni’s finishing legacy.

The Rs 2.6 Crore Fairytale: From Rajasthan to Lucknow

Born on August 6, 2004, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Mukul’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. While he made his First-Class debut for Rajasthan in early 2023, it was his recent explosive form in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that forced IPL scouts to sit up and take notice.

LSG’s decision to engage in a bidding war for the youngster—eventually securing him for over 13 times his base price—underlined their belief in his rare ability to combine elite glovework with high-impact power hitting in the death overs.

Why Mukul Choudhary is ‘Next MSD’ ?

The comparisons to Mahendra Singh Dhoni aren’t just about the wicketkeeping gloves. Scouts and domestic coaches have pointed to specific traits that Mukul shares with the former India captain:

Explosive Strike Rate: Mukul boasts a phenomenal strike rate of 163 across his T20 appearances, proving he doesn’t just occupy the crease—he dominates the opposition from the first ball.

Composure Under Pressure: In his short T20 career for Rajasthan, Mukul has already recorded vital scores while maintaining an average of 42.00. His ability to remain “ice-cool” when the required rate climbs is his standout feature.

Tactical Finishing: Much like a young Dhoni, Mukul prefers to take the game deep, relying on his physical strength to clear the ropes. In his 7 domestic T20 innings, he has already smoked 14 sixes, proving his mettle as a genuine finisher.

Mukul Choudhary: Player Profile & Statistics

Attribute Details Role Wicketkeeper-Batter Batting Style Right-handed IPL Team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Auction Price ₹2.60 Crore (2026) T20 Strike Rate 163.00+ T20 Average 42.00 Key Achievement U19 World Cup Finalist (2023)

Mukul’s Journey: A Father’s Dream

Behind the multi-million rupee contract is a grounded story of sacrifice. Mukul’s journey began in 2021 when he broke into the Uttar Pradesh U19 circuit before transitioning to Rajasthan. His father, who has been his primary motivation, often spoke of Mukul’s “innate understanding of the game”—a quality that LSG head coach Justin Langer reportedly prioritized during the auction.

LSG’s Vision for 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have spent the 2026 auction cycle strengthening their “Indian core.” By slotting Mukul Choudhary into a middle-order finisher role, they aim to relieve the pressure on stars like Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock.

Whether he can truly live up to the “Next MSD” tag remains to be seen, but as he makes his debut in the LSG colors today, Mukul Choudhary represents the new face of Indian wicketkeeping excellence.