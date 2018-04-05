Who is Mirabai Chanu? Meet India’s first Gold medalist in Commonwealth Games 2018

Meet India’s first Gold medalist from Commonwealth Games 2018 (source: PTI)

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mirabai Chanu is the perfect example of hard work and determination. Two years after her catastrophic defeat 2016 Rio Olympics, Chanu set a new Commonwealth Games record in Gold Coast on Thursday, giving India’s its first Gold medal in the competition. The 23-year-old weightlifter who hails from Imphal had begun her rise to the top by plunging gold in junior levels at South Asian Junior Games and 2011 International Youth Championship. She draws her inspiration from Kunjarani Devi who Chanu considers as her role model.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 22-year drought with a gold medal in World Championships weightlifting competition in Anaheim, California. In the women’s 48kg event, she lifted a new world record of 194kg – 85kg snatch and 109kg clean-and-jerk. She became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win gold at the World Weightlifting.

Winning the gold in World Championships in 2017 was not an easy task for her because after coming empty-handed from Rio Olympics she received a lot of criticism and to get over this, Mirabai Chanu had to visit a psychologist more frequently.

In Commonwealth Games 2018, the iron lady from Manipur lifted 86 kg in Snatch, surpassing her personal best of 85 kg in the Category and then surpassed her 109 kg clean and jerk record to lift 110kg in the category. Her total lift of 196 kg delivered India’s first gold on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in the women’s 48 kg weightlifting category. In the process, she even created a new Commonwealth Games record.

Chanu had also won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games. She had broked two records on her Olympic qualification journey. She first broke a 12-year-old record held by veteran weightlifter and her coach Kunjarani Devi by lifting 192 kg, the largest total in 48 kg category and then, broke her own record by lifting 85 kg in the snatch event.