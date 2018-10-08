The highest run scorer for the 2017-18 edition of the Ranji Trophy, Mayank Agarwal has been at his best for his state team for quite some time now. (IE)

Mayank Agarwal recently got selected for the Indian team for the two-match Test series against the Windies. The highest run scorer for the 2017-18 edition of the Ranji Trophy, Mayank Agarwal has been at his best for his state team for quite some time now. He has performed brilliantly at the domestic and India A levels which helped him get recognition and since then has been knocking on the doors of the Indian cricket team. Mayank’s hard work finally bore fruit as he got selected for the series against Windies but is yet to get a chance to don the whites. So, who is Mayank Agarwal?

Mayank Agarwal hails from Bangalore and has played for the state of Karnataka where he made a name for himself by opening the innings for the state team. Agarwal is a right-handed batsman who is known to demolish the opposition bowling attack with his sheer class and technique. Mayank made his debut for the state team in the year 2013 against the former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s state team Jharkhand. Mayank has since then featured in 43 matches for his state team and has scored 3372 runs in just 73 innings which speaks a lot about the man who just got selected in the state team 5 years back. Mayank averages 50.32 in his first-class career, with his highest score being 304 not out against one of the best domestic sides which is the Maharashtra team.

Just like his domestic career, Mayank has been phenomenal in his India A career too where he has played 70 matches and scored 3472 runs with an impressive average of 50.31. His strike rate also stands at a 101.01 which shows how consistent he is.

The Karnataka batsman has scored as many as 8 centuries and 18 half centuries for his state team and has 12 centuries and 14 half centuries in his List A career. Agarwal has been part of several IPL teams. Mayank made his debut in IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2011. Mayank has been a part of the Delhi Daredevils, the Rising Pune Supergiants and is now a part of the Kings XI Punjab.