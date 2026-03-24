In 2008, the Rajasthan Royals were the Moneyball team of the IPL, bought for a mere $67 million. Today, they are the crown jewel of a $1.63 billion (over 15,000 crore) global empire. At the centre of this historic valuation jump is one man- Kal Somani.

While the world knows the names of the backers: Rob Walton (Walmart) and the Hamp family (Detroit Lions), it is Somani, a Scottsdale-based serial entrepreneur, who is the architect of this new era. But who is the man actually holding the reins?

The AI & Data architect

Kal Somani is not your traditional sports tycoon. His roots are deep in the Silicon Desert of Arizona. As the founder of IntraEdge and Truyo.AI, Somani is a global authority on AI governance and data privacy. The US-based entrepreneur has more than 15 years of experience spanning education technology, artificial intelligence, data privacy and sports tech.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and has founded and led several ventures centred on emerging technologies and governance systems.

Although it could suggest a radical shift in how the Royals operate in the days to come, it is still early days to arrive at a concrete conclusion. One can, however, expect the data-driven approach of the Shane Warne era to be supercharged by proprietary AI analytics, targeting everything from player recruitment to real-time fan engagement.

A Royals “insider” since 2021

This is not a takeover by an outsider. Somani has been a quiet but influential minority investor in the Rajasthan Royals since 2021.

“We see huge potential with this investment, and we are excited for the future of the IPL,” Somani had remarked five years ago as quoted in an Economic Times report.

His patient, five-year observation of the IPL’s growth trajectory culminated in this week’s winning bid, proving that this was a decision long time in the making.

The bridge to American Sports royalty

What stands out about Somani is how he will act as a bridge Indian cricket with American money. By bringing in the Walton (Walmart) and Ford/Hamp (Detroit Lions) dynasties, Somani has turned the Royals into a global sporting laboratory

His sporting portfolio already includes-

TGL Golf League: An early-stage investor alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Motor City Golf Club: Co-owner.

TMRW Sports: A tech-focused sports entertainment venture.

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What’s next for the Royals?

The Somani Era officially begins in June 2026, immediately after the conclusion of the 19th edition of the tournament. With the acquisition of Ravindra Jadeja already making waves on the field, Somani-led consortium’s ownership will also be the big talking point ahead of IPL 2026.