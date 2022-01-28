Who is Hasbulla? Age, height and rare genetic condition that connect him and Lionel Messi

Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer from Dagestan, Russia, who has amassed approximately 2 million followers on Instagram with his pranks, spoof videos and shenanigans.

Who is Hasbulla? How old is Hasbulla? How tall is Hasbulla? Are Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov related? Why is Hasbulla famous? Where does Hasbulla belong to? Is Hasbulla a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter? These are some of the questions that come to mind when one talks about the social media phenomenon that is Hasbulla Magomedov.

If you have access to Instagram or TikTok, then you definitely would have come across the jolly and cherubic persona of Hasbulla. However, Hasbulla’s connection with Argentina and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star footballer Lionel Messi is something that has just come to light. Here are some facts regarding Hasbulla:

Who is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer from Dagestan, Russia, who has amassed approximately 2 million followers on Instagram with his pranks, spoof videos and shenanigans. His viral TikTok and Instagram videos often feature him training and faux sparring with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters — famously with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion and fellow Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has played pranks on famous Turkish chef and social media influencer Burak Özdemir, and called out Youtuber Logan Paul for a fight for his NFT.

How old is Hasbulla? How tall is Hasbulla?

Although he looks like a cherubic teen, Hasbulla is 18-years-old (or 19-years-old, depending on which version you believe on social media). Hasbulla is about 3 feet 3 inches tall, which gives him the appearance of a young boy, but don’t go by his impish charm, he is the latest social media sensation.

You're on my NFT list, bro. It will be ready soon. Get your ETH wallet ready. @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/f0932dqiAH — CryptoHasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) December 2, 2021

Why is Hasbulla so famous?

A search for ‘Hasbulla videos’ shows him playing with a monkey, living it up in the Burj Khalifa, punching mixed martial arts athletes twice his size and then running for his life, sitting atop Khabib’s shoulders with aplomb, and not to forget, kicking the shins of his arch-nemesis — Abdu Rozik.

Hasbulla and Rozik have come to blows on the sidelines of a major UFC fight in Las Vegas and shin-kicked each other during an interview, which lead to calls for a ‘Hasbulla versus Abdu Rozik’ fight.

definitely my size ???? pic.twitter.com/hTpj2AbXFj — CryptoHasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) December 8, 2021

Why is Hasbulla short?

The answer to this is similar to ‘what is the connection between Hasbulla and Lionel Messi’. A doctor has recently posted a video on TikTok claiming that the Russian dubbed ‘mini Khabib’ suffers from a rare genetic condition called Growth Hormone deficiency — a disorder that occurs when the pituitary gland in the brain does not produce enough growth hormone — which has led to his stunted growth and high-pitched voice.

Dr Karan Raj states that if undiagnosed and untreated in childhood Growth Hormone deficiency can be irrreversible. However, treatment during childhood ensures that the patient develops normally during puberty.

Lionel Messi too was diagnosed with Growth Hormone deficiency when he was ten-years-old, and the treatment was something his family couldn’t afford, However, Barcelona Football Club offered to pay for his treatment and his family moved from Argentina to Spain leading to him bossing the Spanish and European football scene for years.