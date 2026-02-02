Young Indian shuttler Devika Sihag clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 crown after Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei retired midway through the women’s singles final of the Thailand Masters, a USD 250,000 event on February 1 (Sunday).

The 20-year-old from Haryana was leading 21-8, 6-3 when world No. 68 Goh, a two-time former world junior champion, pulled out due to a hamstring injury, handing the Indian the biggest title of her career.

Who is Devika Sihag?

Ranked world No. 63, Devika trains under coach Umendra Rana at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and has also been sharpening her game alongside two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

The final brought ecstasy for Devika but agony for her opponent Goh, who looked exhausted after playing four long three-game matches in the run-up to the final.

On Sunday, the Malaysian looked visibly tired as her movement was laboured. Goh, who has struggled for form and fitness over the past two years and had complained of fatigue on Saturday, found it difficult to move around the court, often troubled by her left leg which would not budge.

What happened in Thailand Masters final of Devika Sihag?

In a solid start Devika opened up a 4-0 lead with the help of her deep returns, mixing her strokes well. A lucky net cord helped Goh log her first point.

The Indian’s ability to produce cross-court and straight smashes, along with drops from the same action, helped her deceive her opponent as she zoomed to 9-2.

A precise smash followed by another delightful shot helped her take an 11-4 lead at the break.

A body smash from Goh was the first convincing shot, but Devika made her scramble across the court as the Malaysian just could not read the Indian.

The Malaysian looked exhausted and did not seem to have the fuel to go through the grind that Devika put her through. It was one-way traffic as Devika held 13 game points with a superb net cross.

Another backhand net cross sealed it for the Indian.

After the change of sides, Devika moved to a 6-3 lead as her opponent looked in discomfort and eventually decided to quit.

What titles has Devika Sihag won so far?

Devika’s rise on the circuit has been steady. She claimed her maiden international title at the Malaysia International in August 2025 and later contributed to India’s mixed team bronze at the 2025 World University Games.

Last season, she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 and reached four finals in 2024, winning the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while finishing second at the Estonian International and Dutch International.

