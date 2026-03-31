As the Gujarat Titans (GT) took the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight, all eyes were on a 23-year-old debutant from Jaipur. For many fans, Ashok Sharma is a new name. For those in the Rajasthan domestic circuit, he is the man who rewrote the record books after nearly selling his kit for good.

The miracle

Ashok’s journey to an IPL debut is the stuff of cinema. In 2021, frustrated by a lack of opportunities in the Rajasthan U-23 circuit, Ashok was ready to pivot to a government job and help his father on their family farm.

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On a whim, he travelled to a talent hunt (the Red Bull Speedster). Despite arriving after registrations had closed, he convinced officials to let him bowl one delivery. He clocked 140 km/h on the spot. Within weeks, he went from a retired dreamer to a high-performance prospect, eventually catching the eye of legendary coach Bharat Arun.

The record-breaker

If the talent hunt story got him into the room, his 2025-26 domestic season forced the doors open.

Ashok was the breakout star of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), claiming 22 wickets in just 10 matches.

He didn’t just take wickets; he shattered a decade-old record for the most wickets in a single group stage, proving he had the stamina to match his raw pace.

While he naturally sits at 142 km/h, he has been clocked touching the 150 km/h mark, making him one of the few genuine Indian gas bowlers in the 2026 circuit.

Why the Titans went big

In the 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans entered a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals and KKR, eventually securing Sharma for Rs 90 lakh.

With Lockie Ferguson in Punjab camp, GT needed a heavy-ball specialist, someone who could hit the deck hard and extract bounce on tracks like Mullanpur and Ahmedabad.

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Having spent time in the KKR and RR dugouts in previous years (without getting a game), Ashok has been mentored by the likes of Pat Cummins. He enters the 2026 season not as a raw rookie, but as a polished professional who has “served his time” on the sidelines.

Player Profile: Ashok Sharma

Age: 23

Role: Right-arm Fast-Medium

Domestic Peak: 22 wickets in SMAT 2025-26

The X-Factor: An unusual high-arm action that makes his deliveries skid off the pitch faster than batters expect.

Ashok Sharma’s debut victory of Indian scouting system

Ashok Sharma’s debut tonight is a victory for the Indian scouting system. He represents the New India of fast bowling, unfazed by big names, backed by data and fuelled by a journey that almost ended before it began. Whether he takes a fifer or goes for runs, Ashok Sharma is a name that is now firmly etched in the IPL blueprint.