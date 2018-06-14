Who is Amelia Kerr? Know about New Zealand batswoman who smashed 232* in an ODI

The 17-year-old teenager from New Zealand, Amelia Kerr, set a new record in women’s one-day cricket by scoring 232 not out on Wednesday against Ireland at Dublin. Source – ( Twitter)

The 17-year-old teenager from New Zealand, Amelia Kerr, set a new record in women’s one-day cricket by scoring 232 not out on Wednesday against Ireland at Dublin. With this knock, Kerr broke the record of Australian batswoman Bellinda Clark who had scored 229* in 1997. Kerr hit 31 fours and 2 sixes in her knock becoming the second woman cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. After performing very well with the bat, Kerr also bowled a magic spell and took 5 wickets for just 17 runs as Ireland was bowled out for 135. Kerr is now the third highest scorer in ODI’s History behind Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who had scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who had scored 237* against West Indies in 2015.

Here is all you need to know about Amelia Kerr:

1. Amelia Kerr is an All Rounder who plays for New Zealand and was born on October 13, 2000 in Wellington. She made her debut for New Zealand against Pakistan on November 9, 2016.

2. Kerr became youngest cricket in the history of ODIs to score a double century on June 13, 2018. She scored 232* against Ireland in Dublin. She even took five wicket haul in the same match against Ireland.

3. Kerr is the granddaughter of Tom Murray who used to play in New Zealand’s Test team.

4 Kerr before playing for New Zealand played for Tawa College Boys 1st XI in Wellington’s Premier Youth Grade. After that, she played for Wellington Blaze alongside Sophie Devine.

5. She even became the first player to score T20 century at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand after winning the toss in Castle Avenue, Dublin elected to bat first. The decision was proved right by Kerr who helped New Zealand set huge target of 441 for Ireland. Not only with bat, New zealand was good with the ball too. They bowled out Ireland at just 135 runs winning with a huge difference of 305 runs.

New Zealand also scored the highest total by a team and maintained their winning streak. They have won 17 out of 19 matches with 2 matches ending without any result.