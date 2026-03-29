When the Mumbai Indians (MI) team sheet for their 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was released, one name sent fans and analysts scurrying for their search engines: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar.

At just 20 years old, the towering 6’2” off-spinner has been handed a debut in MI’s historic 300th T20 match. But Ghazanfar is not a new name for those in the know of Afghanistan cricket. He is the latest crown jewel in Afghanistan’s legendary spin-bowling factory.

From pace to ‘mystery’ spin

Hailing from the Paktia province and raised in Kabul, Ghazanfar’s journey is a classic tale of accidental genius.

Originally a fast bowler, Ghazanfar found himself restricted to a small space during the 2020 lockdown. He began experimenting with spin, ultimately developing a lethal carrom ball and a deceptive stalk delivery.

Unlike most other spinners, Ghazanfar’s 6’2” height allows him to extract bounce even from flat decks, drawing frequent comparisons to Ravichandran Ashwin and fellow countryman Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

He debuted for Afghanistan at 16 and recently decimated Bangladesh with a staggering 6/26 in an ODI, the second-best figures in his country’s history.

The IPL Journey: From Benchwarmer to Rs 4.8 crore prodigy

Ghazanfar’s association with the IPL began in 2024 when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an injury replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. While he was part of KKR’s title-winning squad, he didn’t get a single game.

His stock skyrocketed in late 2024 after he spearheaded Afghanistan A’s maiden Emerging Teams Asia Cup victory, delivering match-winning spells against India A in the semi-final and Sri Lanka A in the final.

This prompted a fierce bidding war at the auction, where Mumbai Indians secured him for a massive ₹4.80 crore.

Why now? The tactical fit

With MI opting to bowl first tonight at the Wankhede, skipper Hardik Pandya has drafted Ghazanfar into the XI to exploit the bounce before the dew settles. Moreover, he can bowl at any stage of the innings, be it the powerplay, the middle overs or even the slog overs, perfectly fitting into MI’s plans.