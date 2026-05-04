As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, one name stands out in the team sheet: Akshat Raghuwanshi. The 22-year-old middle-order batter from Madhya Pradesh was handed his maiden IPL cap by skipper Rishabh Pant, marking the arrival of another million-dollar rookie in the 2026 season.

The ₹2.2 Crore Bet: Why LSG went big

Raghuwanshi’s journey to the Wankhede turf is a masterclass in how domestic leagues are now dictating IPL valuations. Entering the IPL 2026 auction with a base price of just Rs 30 Lakh, Raghuwanshi triggered a fierce bidding war. LSG eventually secured him for ₹2.2 Crore, a nearly 7.5x jump in his valuation.

The driver behind this price tag was his sensational form in the 2025 Madhya Pradesh League (MPL). Raghuwanshi dismantled bowling attacks to score 239 runs in just four matches at a staggering strike rate of 177.04, including a brutal 115 off 56 balls.

Domestic pedigree: A debut centurion

While the T20 circuit brought the money, Raghuwanshi has long been a prospect even in the longer formats with tournaments like Ranji Trophy.

He was a key member of the Madhya Pradesh squad that won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy title. He famously scored a century on his First-Class debut against Meghalaya, proving his ability to handle pressure on the big stage. Known for his audacious no-look upper cut and fearless approach against pace, Raghuwanshi has often been compared to his idol, the very man he faced tonight, Rohit Sharma.

Debut performance

In his first IPL outing tonight, Raghuwanshi provided a brief but explosive cameo:

He got off the mark in the IPL by smashing a six off MI’s Will Jacks, showcasing the power-hitting ability LSG paid for. He finished his debut with 11 runs off 7 balls, eventually falling to MI’s Raghu Sharma.

LSG finish at 228/5

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG as they posted 228/5. Pooran scored 63 off 21 while Mitchell Marsh made 44 off 25. Himmat Singh chipped in with 40 off 31. Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 31 off 25.