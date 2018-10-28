Who are Narayan Thakur and Tababi Devi? Know about two athletes PM Modi mentioned in Mann Ki Baat

To give you an example, I would like to mention about Para Athlete Narayan Thakur, PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said that India is setting new records not just in the field of sports but also in hitherto uncharted areas. PM Modi cited the example of Para Athlete Narayan Thakur, who won a gold medal for the country in the 2018 Para Asian Games, to buttress his point. Narayan achieved the feat of becoming the only Indian to have won the athletics 100m gold medal in the 2018 Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

For Narayan, the victory did not come easy given the odds he faced in his life. Born with a disability and lived in an orphanage for eight years in his childhood, Narayan had worked at roadside eateries in Delhi and cleaned DTC buses to sustain a living. Narayan also lived in a slum for a while in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. After his father died, his family faced crisis and he was sent to an orphanage by his mother where he could continue his studies without having to worry about food.

Narayan suffers from left-sided hemiparesis, a medical condition in which a patient suffers paralysis on the left side of the body after a brain stroke.

Although he was always interested in sports, cricket was his first love but somehow he could not play it. He began his training from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when somebody advised him to practice athletics. Later, he shifted to Thyagaraj Stadium for training. Narayan worked hard on his game and impressed all with his performance in some international events.

PM Modi felicitated the para-athlete after he returned from Jakarta.

Another athlete who got her name mentioned by PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is India’s first athlete to win a medal in a Judo event, Tababi Devi.

“Not just that, just observe the rapidly enhancing levels of excellence in Indian sports! Hitherto, India had never won a medal in a Judo event, at junior or senior level. But #TabaabiDevi created history by bagging the silver medal at #youthOlympics,” PM Modi said in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, appraising her feat.

Creating history, Tababi Devi Thangjam became India’s first judoka to win a medal for a country at the Olympics – junior or senior. She bagged a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. The 16-year-old Tababi is an Asian cadet champion, who hails from Manipur. She had a solid campaign at the 2018 Youth Olympics having racked up good victories on her way to the final.