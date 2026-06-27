The narrative heading into the first T20I at the Stormont Ground between India and hosts Ireland was cleanly packaged for fans of the visiting side. The spotlight belonged firmly to 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, widely tipped to make his senior international debut for India.

Instead, the match delivered a wildly different fairy tale. India crumbled to a 34-run defeat as Ireland successfully defended 182, bowling out the reigning world champions for 148. But back in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, nobody was mourning the Indian defeat. Sweets were distributed, crackers were lit, and families danced in the streets.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Ireland claimed a first senior international win over India in the opening T20 match in Belfast on 26th June.



Visuals from Tonk where family of Jai Moondra, a part of the Ireland team, watched the match and celebrated his performance in the match. Moondra… pic.twitter.com/UOxNjewck1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 27, 2026

They weren’t cheering against India — they were celebrating Jai Moondra, the local boy who wore the Irish green and dismantled the Indian top order on his dream international debut.

Who is Jai Moondra and How Did He End Up in Ireland?

Born on January 10, 1997, in Tonk, Rajasthan, Moondra’s journey to international cricket is one of the most unconventional scripts in modern sports.

Moondra started playing cricket at a young age, initially training as a fast bowler at a local academy. He switched to a top-order batter and left-arm spinner in his teenage years, but his cricketing ambitions were put on hold as he chose to prioritise his education, completing a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, where he continued playing cricket and gradually rediscovered his passion for fast bowling.

After graduating in 2019, Moondra found himself at a crossroads. “After college in 2019, I thought my cricket journey would be over if I got a full-time corporate job. I wanted to give myself a last chance with cricket. So, I quit!” he told Cricket Ireland.

He moved to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue an MSc in Electronics and Communications Engineering at Technological University Dublin. The turning point came when he joined Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin, where he established himself in Ireland’s domestic circuit and played a key role in helping Leinster win the Irish Senior Cup in 2023.

The Corporate Job and the Irish Ascension

After graduating, Moondra bridged the gap between his engineering career and his cricket ambitions. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a product development engineer in Ireland until June 2025, following which he turned to cricket full-time. A mid-career product development engineer in Ireland earns an average of €53,513 per year, with the highest reported salaries reaching €68,000 — the stable professional income he walked away from to chase international cricket.

On citizenship: Moondra arrived on a student visa in 2021, which under Irish law does not count as reckonable residence toward naturalisation. Irish naturalisation requires five years of reckonable residence, with one continuous year immediately before the application — and time spent on a student visa is excluded from that count. Moondra’s reckonable clock would have begun only after he transitioned to an employment permit following graduation, likely in late 2022 or early 2023.

His obtaining citizenship by 2025 suggests the Minister for Justice exercised discretionary powers — a provision that allows the standard residency requirement to be waived in exceptional circumstances, including cases of significant contribution to Irish public life. Cricket Ireland confirmed he obtained Irish citizenship in 2025.

In this season’s Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Moondra picked up seven wickets at an average of 14.57 — the competition’s highest wicket-taker — earning the attention of national selectors.

How Moondra Rocked His Homeland

If Moondra was feeling any split loyalties, it didn’t show on the pitch. Handed the new ball on debut against the world’s most formidable batting lineup, the 29-year-old left-arm quick produced a moment of lifetime magic on his very first delivery. A perfect length delivery angled away, Sanju Samson hung back looking to force it through the off side and only managed an inside edge back onto the stumps.

Moondra didn’t stop there. He returned later to claim a brilliant caught-and-bowled — a back-of-length delivery that stopped on Shivam Dube, who pushed at it early, the ball bobbing back toward Moondra who had to run forward and dive to complete the catch. He finished with figures of 4-0-25-2. Only the second Indian-born cricketer to represent Ireland after Simi Singh, Moondra had chosen the biggest possible stage to announce his arrival.

Jai Moondra strikes with his very first ball in international cricket, dismissing Sanju Samson. 🤯



What a way to announce yourself! 🙌



Watch #IREvIND LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/lKAZbScenx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 26, 2026

A Dream Realized

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience after the final whistle, an emotional Moondra told broadcasters: “Testing myself against India and getting a first-ball wicket, I was trying not to be overwhelmed because we still had nine wickets to go. It is a dream come true to get on an international platform and play against India. It’s something special, a class feeling.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut may have been put on ice for the evening, but for the people of Tonk, the night belonged entirely to a product development engineer who moved to Dublin for a Master’s degree and ended up dismantling the world champions.