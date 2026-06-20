Last week, I found myself standing on a practice range watching a bunch of young women hit golf balls so far that I briefly considered taking up chess. Every year I convince myself that modern golf equipment is the reason youngsters hit it miles. Every year they prove me wrong by launching drives 30 yards past mine while looking like they’re not even trying.

The truly depressing part is that some of these girls are young enough to call me “Uncle.” The even more depressing part is that they do.

As I watched them go about their business, it struck me how normal all this has become. A large field. Plenty of talented professionals. Young girls aspiring to make a living from golf. Coaches, parents, sponsors and media all following the action.

Twenty years ago, none of this was normal.

In fact, if you had told me back then that the Women’s Professional Tour in India would one day attract nearly 60 players for an event, I would probably have assumed you had accidentally counted spectators, caddies and the greenkeeping staff as competitors.

Yet here we are.

Long Road to Legitimacy

The Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour recently attracted a record field of 57 entries. That’s an extraordinary number when you consider where the journey began. The women’s professional tour was launched in 2006 with barely six professionals regularly competing. Six.

To put that into perspective, I’ve played social rounds with more golfers than that and still struggled to find enough people to settle the lunch bill.

The early days were not glamorous. There were no television crews chasing players for interviews, no packed media centres and certainly no guarantees that the tour would survive. The prize purse was around Rs 2 lakh per event. The objective was not to create stars. The objective was simply to create opportunities.

And that is why people like Champika Sayal, Simi Mehra and several others who worked tirelessly behind the scenes deserve enormous credit. Vision in sport is easy to appreciate after success arrives. It is much harder to appreciate when success is nowhere in sight.

Imagine trying to convince sponsors, golf clubs and stakeholders that India needed a professional women’s tour when there were only a handful of professionals available to play it. Yet that is exactly what these pioneers did. They believed that if a pathway existed, talented golfers would find it.

As it turned out, they were right.

One thing golfers rarely appreciate is how difficult it is to create a professional tour. We tend to take tournaments for granted. We complain about the rough, the greens, the weather, the hotel rooms and occasionally even the food. But very few of us stop to think about what happens if those tournaments don’t exist.

I remember the days when many talented women golfers faced a simple question after their amateur careers: “What next?”

There weren’t enough tournaments, enough opportunities or enough financial incentives to justify turning professional. For many families, the safer option was to move on from competitive golf altogether.

That’s what makes the journey of the women’s tour so remarkable. It didn’t merely create tournaments; it created belief.

Parents could suddenly see a pathway. Coaches could encourage talented girls to stay in the sport. Young players could look at successful professionals and understand that golf wasn’t just a hobby anymore.

Today, that pathway is visible everywhere you look.

Players such as Vani Kapoor, the current leader of the Hero Order of Merit, have shown what consistency and perseverance can achieve. Others like Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari, Sneha Singh, Pranavi Urs and several young challengers continue to push standards higher. At the international level, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have inspired an entire generation by proving that Indian women golfers can compete with the very best in the world.

The success stories have multiplied. And that brings us to an unusual problem. The tour has become a victim of its own success.

Now before anyone gets upset, let me clarify. There are far worse problems in sport than having too many athletes. In fact, most sports in India would love to have this problem.

The challenge is that while participation has grown dramatically, the financial ecosystem hasn’t quite kept pace. The prize purses have increased significantly from those early days. Events today offer between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, which is tremendous progress compared to where the tour started.

But the number of professionals has grown even faster. If six people are sharing a pizza and suddenly fifty-seven people show up, ordering a slightly bigger pizza doesn’t completely solve the problem. That’s a simplistic comparison, but it illustrates the challenge.

Professional golf is expensive.

Players travel across the country for tournaments. They invest in coaching, fitness training, equipment, nutrition, accommodation and recovery. Unlike many team sports, there is no guaranteed monthly salary. Every golfer is effectively running a small business with themselves as the product.

The top players find ways to survive and thrive.

The challenge is often for those trying to establish themselves — the young professionals making the transition from amateur golf, the players ranked in the middle of the field and the talented youngsters hoping to climb the ladder.

The irony is that this situation exists because the tour has worked. For years, everyone wanted more women to take up golf professionally. Now they have.

For years, everyone wanted stronger competition. Now they have that too.

The same tour that once struggled to attract players is now attracting so many that a different challenge has emerged. The purse that looked healthy when there were a handful of professionals looks far less generous when dozens of players are trying to build careers from it.

That isn’t criticism of the tour. Quite the opposite. It is evidence that the tour has outgrown the assumptions on which it was originally built.And that is where corporate India has an opportunity.

Before I go any further, let’s acknowledge the contribution of Hero MotoCorp. In Indian sport, we often celebrate the athlete holding the trophy and forget the people who kept the lights on long enough for that trophy to be won. Hero deserves enormous credit for being one of those rare sponsors who stayed for the journey rather than just the photo opportunity.

But perhaps the greatest compliment we can pay Hero is this: the tour has now grown to a stage where it needs more companies to join them.

Women’s professional golf in India no longer needs support because it is struggling. It needs support because it is succeeding. The participation is there. The aspirations are there. The structure is there. The players are there. What needs to catch up is the scale of investment.

As I watched those young golfers on the range, launching drives into the distance while simultaneously damaging my self-esteem, I realised something.

The founders of the women’s tour probably dreamed of creating opportunities. I wonder if they ever imagined creating so many opportunities that one day 57 players would be fighting for a place in the field. That’s not a warning sign. That’s not a crisis. That’s one of the best success stories in Indian sport. Now the challenge is ensuring that the rewards grow as quickly as the dreams.

Because if the next generation is already hitting it 30 yards past me, the least we can do is make sure they’re rewarded properly for it.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.