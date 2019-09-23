When substitute Dinesh Kartik riled skipper Saurav Ganguly during 2004 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh reveals story

Dinesh Karthik

Team India wicket-keeper and IPL franchise Kolkata Kight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, who is out of action for a while, was recently in the news after he was forced to apologise to the BCCI over alleged violation of the board’s contracts. The cricketer had recently watched a Carribean League match from Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room.

Recently, in a talk show, Karthik revealed a funny incident involving former India skipper Sourav Ganguly during a high voltage game against Pakistan in 2004 Champions Trophy. During the interaction, Rohit Sharma insisted that the anchor ask the stumper on why he made the then Indian skipper angry in his debut tour. Responding to this, Karthik said it was quite a funny incident.

Karthik went on to narrate on how, despite not being part of the playing XI, he still made Ganguly angry. Being a substitute in that match, he took water every time a Pakistan wicket fell. On one such occasion, he could not control his balance and bumped into Ganguly accidentally.

Because of the force generated by the bump, the skipper moved two-to-three steps away. , yelling back at him saying, “aiee kaun hain re, aisa log ko kidhar kidhar se laatein hain re (who is this person, from where do we take these guys).”

Correcting his statement on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the squad revealed “dada exact words! Kaun hai re ye pagal ! kahan se pakad ke Latien hai ???????? in the middle of India vs Pak tense game!”

The match where this incident took place, was important for both India and Pakistan as the winner would move into the semi-final. India had lost the match.

Recently, the Indian cricket board had accepted Karthik’s unconditional apology for violating a clause of the contract. He had watched a Caribbean Premier League match from a dressing room of the participating team. According to the contract, should have taken permission from the board before attending the match. The contract doesn’t allow him to associate himself with any private league.