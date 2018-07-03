‘When SRK met SRT’: Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image with Shah Rukh Khan

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan in the image shared. (Source: Twitter)

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar met king of romance Shah Rukh Khan and the Twitterati can’t keep calm. The former Indian batsman shared an image with Shah Rukh Khan from the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The image, shared by Sachin on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, has both the celebs wearing ethnic caps.

“Jab SRK met SRT,” Sachin Tendulkar captioned the image which has received over 700,000 likes on Instagram. These hats were reportedly distributed to all the celebrities at the pre-engagement party. Earlier, director Ayan Mukerji and his long-time friend Ranbir Kapoor had posted a picture wearing the same style of hats.

Jab SRK met SRT ???? pic.twitter.com/8Nj8UpyDxw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2018

This isn’t the first time when Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar have left the fans thrilled. The two celebs had shared the screen for a soft drink add in 1999. Both were part of the commercial shoot for the company prior to the World Cup with SRK grabbing limelight with hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge while SRT remained India’s biggest hope and star with Team India going into the 1999 World Cup in England.

Back then, India had advanced from Group A along with South Africa and Zimbabwe but finished a disappointing bottom of the pyramid in the newly introduced Super Six format. Sachin Tendulkar had started India’s campaign with a magnificent century against Kenya.

However, the Indian cricket team struggled for consistency and Rahul Dravid finished as the team’s leading scorer with 461 runs. Australia went on to lift the World Cup by beating Pakistan in a one-sided final.