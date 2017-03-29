When Ravi Shastri asked Cheteshwar Pujara whether he needs a break, KL Rahul replied ‘ask his wife’ leaving Pooja in splits

Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul had a brilliant partnership in the first innings of the Dharamshala Test. (Source: BCCI)

The recently concluded series between India and Australia will be remembered by the fans for various reasons and one of them will be the on and off field banters between the players. Throughout this series, the Indian cricket team proved that they are a united bunch of men under Virat Kohli and share great repo with each other. An example of this was given by KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara after the game in Dharamshala was over.

After India’s brilliant win, Ravi Shastri was having a conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul who played an important role in India’s series victory. Shastri asked Cheteshwar Pujara whether he feels tired after scoring 2000 first-class runs and whether he needs a break after such a long domestic Test season. In reply, Pujara started by saying there’s nothing like that and I would have wanted to play more games for the team. Pujara added that he is enjoying his batting and wants to continue this form in the next season.

KL Rahul couldn’t hold himself back and told Ravi Shastri you should ask this question to his wife. Shastri quickly turned the mic towards the Indian opener and he repeated his words by saying, “You should ask his wife whether he needs a break or not! She’ll be a better person to answer that. Listening to these remarks, Pooja Pujara who was present in the stadium burst into laughter creating an admirable and memorable moment.

Pujara India’s highest scorer in this season and scored a magnificent double century against Australia in Ranchi. The former Bangladesh and Sri Lankan coach Dave Whatmore was full of praises for him and said Indian fans will soon realise his value. “The team would be aware of the value he brings to the side. Fans will also come to know how important he is as a player in the lineup. He has demonstrated great skill and patience in Tests and has been a vital part of India’s victories. As much as he (Pujara) would love to play ODIs, it is hard to see him break into the team, given how strong it is currently.” he said.