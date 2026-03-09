After the historic scenes of Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad, the celebrations for the Men in Blue will now make way for red-ball grit. The BCCI has confirmed that India’s next assignment will be a home series against Afghanistan, beginning in June 2026

The tour is headlined by a one-off Test match, the first match for the Team India since reclaiming the T20 throne, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Next Match: India vs Afghanistan (Only Test)

Date: June 6- June 10, 2026

Venue: New Chandigarh

Time: 9:30 AM IST (every match day)

Afghanistan Tour of India: Full Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Only Test June 6-10 New Chandigarh 9:30 AM 1st ODI June 14 Dharamshala 1:30 PM 2nd ODI June 17 Lucknow 1:30 PM 3rd ODI June 20 Chennai 1:30 PM

The countdown to the ODI World Cup next year begins

The three-month gap between the T20 World Cup final and the first ball in Chandigarh is anything but a vacation. While the ICC trophy is secured, the grind continues as the stars of the World Cup campaign immediately shift into franchise mode for the IPL 2026 season starting March 28.

The Afghanistan Test on June 6 will demand a swift and significant shift in discipline. Players must pivot from the high-octane” T20 aggression seen in Ahmedabad to the tactical endurance and patience required for the longest format.

For the fans, the Dharamshala ODI on June 14 will be the true emotional homecoming, the first time the team dons the blue jersey, after some time. It will also be the countdown to the ODI World Cup next year with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in Indian Blues.

The next ICC Trophy is the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027. India are currently led by Shubman Gill in the ODI format with Shreyas Iyer his deputy.