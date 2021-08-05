When Indian men’s hockey team got 2 very, very special calls: Watch PM Modi, CM Patnaik talking to ‘brilliant blue’ after Olympic win

“You have made history. The entire nation is filled with joy," says PM Modi (Photo: AP)

Tokyo Olympics: In one of the historic wins, the Indian men’s hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years and brought home the bronze medal. While the entire nation is going gaga over the stupendous win, little did the team know that they will be getting a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and the team’s head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey received a call from none other than PM Modi congratulating them for their historic win.

“Bahut, bahut, bahut badhayi,” said PM Modi on the call as Manpreet Singh held the phone with the speaker on. Mr. Modi further congratulated the team for doing stupendous work at the Tokyo Olympics. The video of the phone conversation was shared by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Sports Authority of India Media on their official Twitter handle.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks to the India Hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh, coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey after the team won #Bronze medal in men’s hockey match against Germany#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/NguuwSISsV — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

PM Modi congratulated the team saying, “You have made history. The entire nation is filled with joy. You have done a lot of hard work and kindly convey my wishes to the entire team on my behalf”.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, was also seen speaking to the Indian men’s hockey team. The state government has been supporting the Indian national hockey teams (both men and women) since 2018 as their sponsor. Patnaik congratulated the team for winning the Bronze medal in the match against Germany. “We are looking forward to receiving the Indian Olympic hockey team on 16th August in Bhubaneswar,” he added.

#WATCH Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Indian men’s hockey team and congratulated them for winning the Bronze medal in match against Germany “We are looking forward to receiving the Indian Olympic hockey team on 16th August in Bhubaneswar,” he said#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/vh7wVtdSzK — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

“Many congratulations to our hockey team. The whole country is so excited. We all wish you the very best. And we are looking forward to receiving our Indian Olympic hockey team in Bhubaneswar on the 16th of this month. All the best to all of you for the future,” added Patnaik in a video call.