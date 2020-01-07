When David Warner’s gesture brought a smile on little fan’s face | WATCH VIDEO

In 2019, David Warner played 9 Test matches and smashed 735 runs with a highest score pf 335 against Pakistan. He averaged 48.33 and had a strike rate of 65.27 to end 2019 on a high.

David Warner, Australia’s explosive opening batsman, recently brought a smile on a young fan’s face. In a video uploaded on Twitter, David Warner can be seen getting throwdowns during a practice session. On his way back to the pavilion, Warner noticed a young fan among the crowd. The left-hand batsman suddenly offered his bat to the young lad surprising him completely. Warner earned loads of praise for his heartwarming gesture.

Warner was banned for a year following a ball tampering scandal because of which he received a lot of flak from cricket fans across the globe. After his return to the side, Warner had a nightmarish Ashes series. However, in the Test matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, Warner has been in a terrific form. In 2019, David Warner played 9 Test matches and smashed 735 runs with a highest score of 335 against Pakistan. He averaged 48.33 and had a strike rate of 65.27 to end the year on a high.

David Warner also starred in Australia’s Test series victory against New Zealand. Warner and Marnus Labushagne smashed big centuries in the third Test against the Kiwis to help their team seal the series. Australia has not lost any of the last three-Test series that they have played. Australia had levelled the Ashes against England after which they have beaten New Zealand and Pakistan at home in back-to-back series.

Australia will be touring India for a three-match ODI series with the first ODI set to take place on January 14 in Mumbai, 2nd ODI to be played in Rajkot on January 17 at Rajkot and final match of the series set to be played at Bengaluru on January 19.