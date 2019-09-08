What Rabada said about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India vs South Africa series

Bumrah has been in the news for all the right reasons but that does not seem to bother Rabada. (Reuters)

India is set to play against South Africa starting September 15. Both teams have quality fast bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada. Rabada and Bumrah are considered to be one of the best in the world in all formats of the game and can trouble any batsman with their line, length, and speed. Kagiso Rabada has troubled Indian batsmen in the past and has the ability to do so on any pitch in any condition. Bumrah’s performance in the World Cup and in the series against West Indies has been phenomenal and has helped him reach the top spot of ICC rankings.

Bumrah has been in the news for all the right reasons but that does not seem to bother Rabada. The South African fast bowler said he appreciated it as healthy competition is good for the game. He went on to add that it was the media which created the hype around such players. In an interview with iol.ca.zo Rabada said, “I admire those bowlers, they are good bowlers.” He further said, “I know I have been playing very well. Archer is such a natural talent; Bumrah is doing wonders, and that can force you to lift your game. You are not always at the top, that’s one thing I can tell you.”

Kagiso Rabada has played 37 Test matches and has picked up 176 wickets with an economy rate of 3.36 and a strike rate of 38.8. The fast bowler made his Test debut against India at Mohali in 2015. He had a forgettable outing as he could only manage to take just 1 wicket in the game. But since then Rabada has been one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

During the interview, Rabada also said that he was disappointed with his team’s world cup campaign but was not angry. He said it was important to come back stronger by working harder after a setback.