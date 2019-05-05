What makes Doha an ideal place for a golf trip

The airplane hurtles down the runway, afterburners firing, for what appears to be, a full-power takeoff at the Hamad International Airport in Doha. You\u2019re no plane spotter, but the trajectory of takeoff\u2014the plane ascends at an acute angle into the skies\u2014and the ensuing deft maneuvers by the pilot to steer the craft to the exit flight path, make it evident that something, is amiss. Watching from a distance, specifically a fairway on the back nine of the Doha Golf Club, your motley group of itinerant golfers, shrugs and carries on. The Doha GC hosted the European Tour\u2019s Qatar Masters just a couple of weeks before you\u2019ve teed it up there, and the greens\u2014ask anyone who\u2019s played a championship layout after it\u2019s been primed to entrap professionals\u2014are murderously quick. Such occasions also drive home the truth about your golfing abilities, (or lack of them thereof): in this case just about breaking 100 on a course where South African Justin Harding won with a score of 13-under-par. A fallacious comparison because the 7400-yard monster that Harding scorched is a different animal from the meek white-tees-layout you were scorched by, on this gorgeous spring afternoon. That\u2019s right, the Golf Gods, obviously moved by your hapless plight, threw in a cool breeze and even a light shower to lighten the mood. You wake up the next morning expecting the day to be morbidly hot, and are greeted, instead, by a swirling moisture-laden wind that would be right at home on a links layout on the North Atlantic coast. \u201cIsn\u2019t this a really freaky weather for this part of the world?\u201d you ask. \u201cNot really,\u201d chime in players at the range at the Education City Golf Club. \u201cIt stays like that for most of the first half of the year.\u201d You\u2019ve got to hand it to the Arabs. Whatever you may think of their peculiar penchant for recreating world landmarks, or grand monuments, you\u2019re not going to complain about the same sentiment being applied to golf courses. The Education City GC is no exception: this spectacular undulating expanse of finely manicured fairways, glassy greens, white sandy traps accentuated by sporadic inroads by the backwater lagoons would be at home anywhere in the world. Jose Maria Olazabal has designed the layout to finagle and deceive: yardages are very different from what they seem, and trouble lurks exactly where you don\u2019t expect it. Thankfully, buoyed by the weather perhaps, your game has made a comeback\u2014you manage to navigate your way around without a major disaster. It\u2019s possible that given your remarkably finer play on the day has prejudiced your views, but this course definitely appears to be the pick of golfing tracks in Doha. The Education City GC is a spanking brand-new course. More than the layout, the club\u2019s USP is its expansive learning centre (hence the name). Comprising a range of short-game formats, a state-of-the-art learning and practice facility housed in the \u2018Centre of Excellence,\u2019 a TrackMan range, and even a six-hole championship course with seven teeing ground options per hole, this facility is like God\u2019s gift for golf-technique fiends and newbies alike. The championship layout, as well as the flood lit 9-hole par-3 course, are open to itinerant golfers. Most important lesson to be learnt at the Education City GC? Keep it on the straight and narrow. Much like that airplane that you saw the other day from the Doha GC. A friendly gentleman at the 19th hole clears up that riddle. \u201cIt\u2019s the blockade,\u201d he sighs. \u201cQatari aircraft can\u2019t use the airspace of any of the Arab countries that have been trying to isolate the country.\u201d As it turns out, a goodwill gesture from Bahrain allows a Qatari aircraft to use that country\u2019s airspace, albeit along two specific routes (one for incoming, and the other for outgoing). That means that all the air traffic in and out of Doha has been herded into what is basically one wide fairway in the sky. The repercussions for visitors are limited to increased flying time: the flight from Delhi to Doha, for example, takes over an hour longer now. Today, as you read this, your columnist is probably nearing the end of his weekend round in Delhi. Those Scottish blokes who harp on and on about the \u2018true test of golf,\u2019 should try a late afternoon summer round in north India. There\u2019s really no choice, if you\u2019re smart, except to land up at the course just before dawn, hit your first tee shot in near-darkness and hope to finish up by the time the Capital\u2019s denizens are just beginning to read the dailies, sipping on their morning brews. Out of curiosity you check the weather app on your phone. Still keeping tabs on the weather in Doha, Siri announces that the mercury is just about breaching the 30 degree centigrade mark and isn\u2019t expected to fall below the early twenties\u2026That\u2019s just unbelievable. And really what swings it when it comes to golf in Qatar. You landed up in Doha expecting sand dunes, glitzy skyscrapers, blinding white heat, and snobbish Arabs. You found, instead, a beautiful and largely flat-urban landscape, intersected by blue-water lagoons, friendly people, temperatures that steadfastly held under 25 degrees centigrade and a pervasive cool breeze that literally blew your mind. When it comes to golf, Doha is, literally, quite cool. A golfer, Meraj Shah also\u00a0writes about the game