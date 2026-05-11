The Premier League is set for one of its biggest financial shake-ups in years. From the 2026-27 season, the league will move away from its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and replace them with a new framework called the Squad Cost Ratio (SCR).

The goal is to stop delayed punishments and bring club spending under real-time control, linking costs directly to what clubs actually earn in football revenue.

In other words, no more accounting surprises three years later, the system now watches spending as it happens.

What is the Squad Cost Ratio (SCR)?

At its core, SCR is a spending cap based on a club’s income.

It limits how much a club can spend on its football operations, including player wages, coaching staff salaries, transfer amortisation and agent fees, as a percentage of its football-related revenue.

Domestic clubs (no European football): Can spend up to 85% of football revenue.

Clubs in UEFA competitions: Restricted to a tighter 70% cap, aligned with European financial rules

The idea is to make spending proportional to earnings, so clubs don’t overextend themselves chasing short-term success.

The new compliance system: Green, Amber and Red zones

Instead of waiting years to penalise clubs, the Premier League is introducing a live monitoring system with clear thresholds.

Green Zone (up to 85%)

Clubs are fully compliant. No restrictions or penalties.

Amber Zone (85%-115%)

Clubs can exceed limits slightly, but they pay a “luxury-style” financial levy. This money is redistributed across other clubs and lower levels of English football.

Red Zone (above 115%)

This triggers sporting punishment. Clubs start with a six-point deduction, which increases further depending on how far they overspend.

It’s a shift from delayed punishment to immediate financial and sporting consequences.

How SCR changes the way clubs operate

1. Goodbye to accounting loopholes

Under the old PSR system, some clubs used creative methods like selling non-football assets- hotels, training complexes or other businesses to balance their books.

SCR tightens this significantly. Since it focuses only on football-related revenue, those kinds of financial manoeuvres no longer help clubs increase their spending power.

2. Real-time financial monitoring

Instead of reviewing accounts years later, the Premier League will now assess compliance twice in a season:

A projection check on March 1

A confirmation review in June

Clubs will know early if they are at risk of breaching limits, reducing the chance of last-minute financial surprises.

3. Big push for academies and infrastructure

Not all spending counts equally.

Investments in youth academies, women’s football and infrastructure are excluded from squad cost calculations. This creates a strong incentive for clubs to develop talent internally rather than overspend in the transfer market.

A successful academy sale, for example, now directly improves a club’s ability to spend on the first team.

The built-in ‘feedback loop’ system

To prevent wealthy clubs from simply paying their way out of trouble, SCR includes a self-correcting mechanism.

If a club overspends one year, its spending flexibility reduces in the next season. That lost headroom must then be rebuilt through sustained compliance over time.

It effectively rewards discipline and punishes repeated overspending, even for clubs with deep financial backing.

Why the Premier League is doing this

Beyond fairness, the shift to SCR is also about making English football more financially stable and attractive to investors.

With real-time oversight and stricter sustainability checks, clubs are being pushed to operate more like balanced businesses rather than debt-heavy spending machines.

For top clubs, especially those competing in Europe, the stricter 70% cap could tighten transfer flexibility. But for mid-table teams, the system offers a clearer, more predictable path to growth, without risking financial collapse.

In short, the Premier League isn’t just changing its rules. It’s changing how clubs think about money entirely.