What is Boxing Day Test? History and origin

What is Boxing Day Test?

Boxing Day 2018: The Boxing Day Test match is a game of cricket played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia every year between December 26 and 30. The Boxing Day Test is played between Australia and an opposing national team that is on a a tour of the country during the southern summer.

The Boxing Day Test is an annual event in Australia and begins on December 26, a day after Christmas.

This year, the Boxing Test match is being played between Indian and Australia. The Indian cricket team is on a tour of Australia for a full bilateral series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) comprising Twenty20, Test and ODI matches.

The two teams played T20 series between November 21 and 25 that ended in a 1-1 draw. The first Test match was played at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10 where the Kohli-led side won by 31 runs. The second Test was played between December 14 and 18 at Sydney. The second game was won by Australia by 146 runs. The four-Test series between India and Australia is currently locked at 1-1 with the third one being played at the Melbourne.

When was the first Boxing Day Test played?

The Boxing Day Test has a long history but interestingly it has nothing to do with any sport across the world. The first Boxing Day Test was played between Australia and England in 1950. The match was won by Australia by 25 runs.

In 1989, instead of a Test match, an ODI was played between Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia won by game by 30 runs.

Besides Australia, other countries that play the Boxing Day Test are New Zealand and South Africa.

What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is observed on December 26, a day after Christmas celebrations. The word is derived from ‘Christmas Box’ that is presented to servants on December 26. Boxing Day is a holiday in many countries and is celebrated a day after Christmas. The concept of donating or gifting a Christmas Box originated from Britain and spread to a number of countries, especially ones that previously formed part of the British Empire.