If you thought Bengaluru’s real estate was expensive, wait until you see the price of a front-row seat to see the defending champions. For the 2026 IPL season, a single ticket for the GR Vishwanath P2 Stand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will set you back Rs 65,800. Of course, it’s the most expensive ticket available at the stadium out of the all the available options, as confirmed by several sources including OIympic.com.

For the price of a flagship iPhone or a weekend in Bali, what does a three-hour cricket match actually offer? Here is the breakdown of the most expensive seat in Indian cricket.

The Ultra-luxury hospitality

This isn’t just a plastic chair in the sun. The P2 Stand is the pinnacle of the Chinnaswamy experience. Your five-figure investment buys you:

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The Best View in the House: Positioned perfectly to catch the swing of the ball and the intensity of the dugout.

Curated Gourmet Dining: Forget soggy samosas. We are talking a full-course buffet featuring international cuisines, live counters and high-end desserts.

Unlimited Beverages: A dedicated bar service (subject to local regulations)

The Comfort Factor

Bengaluru’s humidity and the stadium’s 40,000-strong roar can be intense. The Rs 65,800 ticket acts as a private oasis:

Air-Conditioned Lounges: Access to climate-controlled indoor areas when the heat gets too much.

Cushioned Luxury Seating: Ergonomic seats with significantly more legroom than the general stands.

Private Entry & Concierge: Skip the massive queues at the public gates. You get a dedicated VIP entrance (usually via Cubbon Road) and staff to usher you to your seat.

The Defending Champion premium

Context matters. After RCB’s historic title win last year, demand has shifted the Dynamic pricing into overdrive.

Elite Networking: These boxes are the haunt of CEOs, Sandalwood stars, and the city’s elite. You aren’t just paying for cricket; you’re paying for the room.

Commute for Free: Even at Rs 65,800, you still get the fan perk of free Bengaluru Metro travel to and from the stadium, though we suspect if you are dropping 65k on a ticket, you might have a driver waiting.

Is it worth it?

To put it in perspective, the cheapest ticket at the Chinnaswamy starts at Rs 3,750. For the price of one P2 hospitality seat, you could technically buy out an entire row in the General Stand and still have change for dinner.

But for the die-hard fan with deep pockets, the Rs 65,800 ticket more about witnessing the champions in the lap of absolute luxury.