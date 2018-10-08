What Dhoni said to Rohit Sharma after Asia Cup victory is the reason why every youngster looks up to him

We have seen this gesture time and again from him during his tenure as the skipper of the Indian team and even during the IPL. (IE)

MS Dhoni is one man that every youngster looks up to. While there have been many such examples in the past, one such gesture soon after India’s Asia Cup win gave another reason to players in the squad to respect him. The incident took place after the match when Rohit Sharma was the stand-in skipper in place of Virat Kohli. The former India captain MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to allow the youngest member of the squad Khaleel Ahmed to lift the trophy.

We have seen this gesture time and again from him during his tenure as the skipper of the Indian team and even during the IPL. Although he might not be the captain of the team anymore, this gesture speaks volumes about the character of MS Dhoni. He has been known to make youngsters comfortable and make sure that they don’t feel any kind of pressure when they are called up for national duty.

In an interview to Times Of India, Khaleel said that when the entire team was on the dias to receive the trophy, Dhoni walked up to Rohit Sharma and asked him to let the youngest member of the team to hold the trophy. An elated Khaleel, who made his debut in the series, remembers it as a “memorable experience”.

Khaleel has been quite a find for the Indian team as the youngster from Rajasthan has the ability to clock 150kph regularly. Khaleel Ahmed has made quite an impact in his List A career by taking 32 wickets in the 19 games that he has played till now.

India will be looking to get more out of this fast bowler as he can be lethal with his inswingers as a left arm bowler. Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra have been two bowlers who have made an impact as left-arm seamers and it will be very interesting to see if Khaleel can replicate the same.