What a Jaffa! Afghanistan spinner floors Andre Russell with unplayable bouncer

Andre Russel falls during the T10 match between Bengal Tigers and Northern Warriors. (Image: Twitter)

Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmed shocked Andre Russell with a deadly bouncer during the ongoing T10 league. The incident took place in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium during the match between Bengal Tigers and Northern Warriors. Russell lost his balance and fell on the pitch. The West Indies allrounder’s reaction was priceless as he looked at the spinner in disbelief who immediately apologised for that ball.

After that ball, Russell was seen calling his teammate to get a helmet for him from the dugout. The West Indian star was lucky to survive that ball, as he could have been injured, had it hit his head. The wicket-keeper also did a good job collecting that ball despite looking surprised.

Andre Russell batted well for his team scoring 41 off 25 balls but that was not enough to take his team beyond the winning line. Not only for the West Indies, but Russell has been the top player for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In a format known for towering sixes and mammoth chases, Qais Ahmed returned impressive figures of 13 for 1 in his quota of two overs. IPL teams will be looking at him closely with the auction set to take place next month.

Come for the leg-spin bouncer. Stay forever for the glovework pic.twitter.com/8rfrGGpQy0 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) November 20, 2019

The West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was dismissed by Thisara Perera when Northern Warriors were 22 runs short of the winning score. Sam Billings stayed at the crease till the end but could not help his team cross the finish line. David Wiese was the man who put his hand up and bowled a brilliant last over to help his team Bengal Tigers win the match. He was also adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant performance.

This is the third edition of the T10 league and features India’s Yuvraj Singh as well.