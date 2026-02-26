West Indies vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram hit a magical 82 not out as the Proteas chased down 177 with nine wicket in hand and 23 balls to spare to beat the West Indies in a massive T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26 (Tuesday). Earlier, he had won the toss and opted to bowl first.
While the Men in Maroon made one change, bringing in Roston Chase in place of Akeal Hosein, the Proteas went unchanged from their win against India. [See Full Scorecard here].
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
West Indies
176/8 (20.0)
South Africa
177/1 (16.1)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 7 )
South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets
West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, T20 World Cup: Windies’ fight-back in first-innings
Batting first, West Indies, lost seven wickets for just 83 runs. But then Romario Shepherd (53*) and Jason Holder (49) fought hard to get them to a more than competitive total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. It could have been more if not for great last two overs from Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch, both whom together gave only 14 runs in the last 12 balls.
Earlier, Ngidi (3), Kagiso Rabada (2) Bosch (2) dismantled the Windies’ top-order, sending a wave of delirium down the Indian fan base who will be hoping for a South Africa win to keep their team’s semi-final hopes high.
South Africa, needing 177 to win the match started in great fashion. The only wicket they lost was of Quinton de Kock who scored 47 off just 24 balls. Roston Chase took that wicket but not before de Kock, along with Aiden Markram added had 95 for the first wicket. Markram was the real hero of the game, hitting unbeaten 82 off just 46 balls. Ryan Rickelton hit 45 off just 25 balls and remained unbeaten as well.
Why WI vs SA mattered to India?
With South Africa beating the West Indies, they have now moved to the top of the Group 1 Points Table.
Scenario A (South Africa Win): Since the Proteas won this match today, India’s path remains clear—win their remaining games and reach the semi-final.
Scenario B (West Indies Win): Had it been a Windies victory, it would have led to a three-way tie at the top, making India’s Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.800 a massive hurdle. But that’s not the point anymore.
West Indies vs South Africa Playing 11
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Toss update and pitch report
The WI vs SA toss was won by the Proteas who opted to bowl first.
The Ahmedabad surface traditionally offers high-scoring opportunities, but the afternoon heat might make the ball grip for the spinners. Our live scorecard will track every boundary and wicket as Shai Hope and Aiden Markram lead their teams out for this high-octane T20 World Cup match.
West Indies vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check all the updates from this WI vs SA game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here
The action now shifts to Chennai where India are taking on Zimbabwe in a must-win game. You can catch the live blog here.
Thank you for tuning into this WI vs SA blog. It was great bringing to you all the updates from the match. This is Abhishek Singh, signing off on the behalf of FE Sports by Financialexpress.com
We are leaving you with this wonderful video.
Is there anything that can stop #aidenmarkram today?! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026
He is now the highest run-scorer for South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history! 🚨
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | Super 8 #wivsa | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/IaEbZJRFNR pic.twitter.com/qPhp9R82bA
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: What did the winning captain and player of the match Aiden Markram say?
Aiden Markram, who was the winning captain as well as the Player of the match, was thrilled with his team's performance. They now need India to win and then they will qualify for semi-final.
However, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, "Thought we bowled nicely. A team like West Indies will take the game to you. Thought the pitch was tacky and stopy. With the early nip, wanted to keep the ball up. Steep bounce came from the tackiness. Fortunately ended up on the right side of the toss. Lot of credit to the bowlers."
"Hopefully we get through. [Love affair with Ahmedabad] Will be great, don't think too far ahead but boys have got used to the conditions here," he added.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: What did the losing captain Shai Hope said?
Shai Hope the losing captain, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, said, "[It was] Very important to get a big score and losing so many wickets in the powerplay cost us. We were 40-50 short. Must commend the guys in the bottom half for giving us a chance, never know things could have changed. This pitch was probably better for batting that Mumbai, the ball was coming on nicely, wasn't any purchase there when we bowled and you could play through the line. We need to ensure we execute our plans, not necessarily the challenge of managing injuries in the side"
"It was one of those days. I thought we didn't get enough runs on the board, and it was hard for the bowlers to pull it back. Everything will not be easy. The way we play our cricket, there will be a loss, aim was to get it out early. Next game will be quarter-final," he added.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: South Africa innings summary
South Africa, needing 177 to win the match started in great fashion. The only wicket they lost was of Quinton de Kock who scored 47 off just 24 balls. Roston Chase took that wicket but not before de Kock, along with Aiden Markram added had 95 for the first wicket. Markram was the real hero of the game, hitting unbeaten 82 off just 46 balls. Ryan Rickelton hit 45 off just 25 balls and remained unbeaten as well.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: South Africa win, give India another chance
South Africa Live Score 177-1 after 16.1 overs
South Africa have given India another chance here as they have thrashed the West Indies by nien wickets and more importantly got two points.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Just 4 more needed
South Africa Live Score 173-1 after 16 overs
Romario Shepherd is into the attack and he concedes three of the first ball, which isnot a legal ball because of it being a no-ball.
Free hit is a dot ball
Four!! Towards the deep point region.
Now just seven more runs are needed.
Make it 6.
He is nailing the Yorkers here.
Now, four needed off with two balls yet to be bowled in this over.
High full toss and it was hit too straight to crash into the stumps.
So the match will go into the 17th over.
South Africa Live Score 163-1 after 15 overs
Jason Holder is into the attack and he is bowling with great precision here, although it would hardly matter now.
So far, seven runs have come off the first five balls.
Eight off the over mean that South Africa will now need 14 off the last five overs.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Majestic Markram on display
South Africa Live Score 155-1 after 14 overs
Six!! Short and pulled away by Markram
Six!! Straight down the ground goes Markram this time around
Six!! Make it three in the over as Rickelton smashes this over mid-wicket. 19 off the first four balls.
150 has come up for the Proteas.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Proteas in firm control
South Africa Live Score 136-1 after 13 overs
This match is gone with the winds it seems. The Proteas need run-a-ball. If they win here, which they should from now, until unless something very miraculous happens, the match between India and West Indies will now become a virtual quarterfinal, eliminator, whatever you want to call it you can. But whoever would win that, go through to the semis.
Eight come off the 13th over.
South Africa Live Score 128-1 after 12 overs
Six!! Easy pickings from Ryan Rickelton here as he picks the length from Chase, goes back in the crease and pulled it for a six.
The target is now down to less than 70.
Dropped! Oh my word!! You can't call it a dropped chance, but since it touched Chase' palm, who literally saved three runs, one would have to call it that.
11 from the over.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Holder looks frustrated
South Africa Live Score 117-1 after 11 overs
Frustration is evident in the eyes of the West Indian side here as they are not getting the breakthrough, the match is going nowhere for them and the Proteas are literally running away with it.
Eight runs have come off the Holder over here.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Tight from Chase
South Africa Live Score 109-1 after 10 overs
This is one over which will be appreciated by West Indies skipper Shai Hope as Chase has gone for no boundaries and only five runs.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Fifty for Markram, 100 for Proteas
South Africa Live Score 104-1 after 9 overs
Motie, after bowling good five balls, concedes a boundary on the last one and it is nine from the over.
This has now brought up South Africa's hundred and Aiden Markram's fifty.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Chase gets de Kock
South Africa Live Score 95-1 after 8 overs
Roston Chase is into the attack and he has been hit for a four ad a six.
A single will make it 11 from the over already.
Wicket!! Here you go. The first wicket of the innings is here as Roston Chase has got the big fish. Quinton de Kock has been caught by Jason Holder.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Motie taken to the cleaners
South Africa Live Score 84-0 after 7 overs
Gudakesh Motie comes into the attack and he has been given the treatment as well.
After being hit for a six first up, Motie has now conceded a four too and runs are flowing for the Proteas who collect 15 off his over as well.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: de Kock goes bang-bang
South Africa Live Score 69-0 after 6 overs
So far, it was Aiden Markram doing all the damage and now Quinton de Kock says, let me have some fan. He had the best bowler to his offering as well. An all pace Shamar Joseph, who did not try any variation whatsoever.
Two sixes and a four from the last powerplay over as South Africa get in total control with 69 off the first six overs.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: 50 up for Proteas
South Africa Live Score 53-0 after 5 overs
There is no respite whatsoever from the Proteas batters here as they are going all guns blazing, sparing none, trying to finish this as quickly as possible.
A four and a six from Forde's third over here.
Fifty comes up for South Africa
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: 11 off the Holder over
South Africa Live Score 42-0 after 4 overs
It was going good for Holder and West Indies until Markram decided to hit the last two balls for a four and claim 11 from the fourth over.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: King drops Markram
South Africa Live Score 31-0 after 3 overs
Four!! That is a good short by Markram once again
Dropped!! You would have to call it a dropped chance as Brandon King, who looked like getting there, just couldn't hold on to the catch at backward point.
8 runs come off the over.
South Africa Live Score 23-0 after 2 overs
Romario Shepherd comes into the attack and gets hit by Aiden Markram for a four and six to concede 12 off the over.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Proteas start the chase
South Africa Live Score 11-0 after 1 over
South Africa have come out and they don't want to be cautious about this chase one bit, gong for the target right from the word go.
They have 11 runs from the first over, bowled by Matthew Forde.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: WI's first innings summary
West Indies Live Score 176-8 after 20 overs
Batting first, West Indies, lost seven wickets for just 83 runs. But then Romario Shepherd (53*) and Jason Holder (49) fought hard to get them to a more than competitive total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. It could have been more if not for great last two overs from Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch, both whom together gave only 14 runs in the last 12 balls.
Earlier, Ngidi (3), Kagiso Rabada (2) Bosch (2) dismantled the Windies' top-order, sending a wave of delirium down the Indian fan base who will be hoping for a South Africa win to keep their team's semi-final hopes high.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Holder, Shepherd take Windies to 176
West Indies Live Score 176-8 after 20 overs
Wicket!! Oh poor Jason Holder, he is run out for 49.
It was one heck of an over from Corbin Bosch as he was darting the Yorkers ball after ball and conceded only four in the first four balls. Later on, trying to run and get to the strike to face the last ball, Holder gets run-out as Shepherd doesn't move.
Four!! That would be the end of the 20 overs. And yes, West Indies are only 8 down. Did not get all-out and have posted a competitive total of 176 in a day game.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Ngidi goes for just 5 runs in 19th over
West Indies Live Score 168-7 after 19 overs
Two dot ball in a row.
Make that three from Ngidi as he is bowling all slow, in-dippers and they are so good that even Quinton de Kock from the behind the wickets is happily bemused.
Four!! He tried to murder the ball, got a thick outside edge that flew between the keeper and fine short third for a four.
And there is another dot. Ngidi has saved South Africa at least 10-12 runs here. Just five from the over as Ngidi shows how good he is with the ball in hand.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Holder goes no hold barred
West Indies Live Score 163-7 after 18 overs
Six!! The first ball sixes that these batters are hitting is getting to the nerves of the bowlers.
Four!! Pulled away by Holder this time.
Six!! This sounded so good off the bat that it was always going for a six.
19 off the over already with a ball to go and then two more overs to follow. We are looking at at least 190 if not 200 here.
Four!! Make that 23 off the 18th. What a turnaround this by West Indies.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Rabada, Markram waste review
West Indies Live Score 140-7 after 17 overs
It was a DRS taken in desperation and as a result, it has been wasted as there was clearly bat involved before the ball hit Holder's feet.
11 runs from the 17th mean 170 looks like a possibility here.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: DRS taken
Six!! Rabada into the attack and he has been hammered for a six first ball
In the air...and that will fall safely beyond a chasing Markram. Two runs added to the total.
11 runs off the first five balls already and we have yet another ball to go.
And the DRS has been taken here on the last ball.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Shepherd show at Ahmedabad
West Indies Live Score 129-7 after 16 overs
Six!! Short and muscled by Shepherd over deep mid-wicket for a six
This is smart bowling from Bosch. He saw that fast and short can get punished so he goes good length and outside off, slower sometimes as well and bowls two dots.
Four!! Too full this time and driven through the covers for a four.
A single to end what has been a brilliant over for West Indies here. 11 from it.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Maharaj expensive today
West Indies Live Score 118-7 after 15 overs
Back after the drinks break and Maharaj, who dropped the catch in the last over, has conceded a six and a total of nine runs from the over as the Men in Maroon build towards 150 at least with five overs remaining.
Maharaj finishes his spell with figures of 0-43.
LIVE SCORE West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Holder nearly got out
West Indies Live Score 109-7 after 14 overs
Six!! Romario Shepherd has decided that his bat is going to do the talking this afternoons. After silently observing from the other end, he hits a six
Four!! After Shepherd's six, Holder hits a four
Falls short!! Oh , that was a real chance for Ngidi to get four wickets and for South Africa to get into the West Indian tail, but the ball falls short of Keshav Maharaj, who was not at all sure of whether he wanted to commit fully.
100 has come up for the West Indies.