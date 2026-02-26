West Indies vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram hit a magical 82 not out as the Proteas chased down 177 with nine wicket in hand and 23 balls to spare to beat the West Indies in a massive T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26 (Tuesday). Earlier, he had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

While the Men in Maroon made one change, bringing in Roston Chase in place of Akeal Hosein, the Proteas went unchanged from their win against India. [See Full Scorecard here].

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 West Indies

176/8 (20.0) vs South Africa

177/1 (16.1) Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 7 )

South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets View Scorecard

West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, T20 World Cup: Windies’ fight-back in first-innings

Batting first, West Indies, lost seven wickets for just 83 runs. But then Romario Shepherd (53*) and Jason Holder (49) fought hard to get them to a more than competitive total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. It could have been more if not for great last two overs from Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch, both whom together gave only 14 runs in the last 12 balls.

Earlier, Ngidi (3), Kagiso Rabada (2) Bosch (2) dismantled the Windies’ top-order, sending a wave of delirium down the Indian fan base who will be hoping for a South Africa win to keep their team’s semi-final hopes high.

South Africa, needing 177 to win the match started in great fashion. The only wicket they lost was of Quinton de Kock who scored 47 off just 24 balls. Roston Chase took that wicket but not before de Kock, along with Aiden Markram added had 95 for the first wicket. Markram was the real hero of the game, hitting unbeaten 82 off just 46 balls. Ryan Rickelton hit 45 off just 25 balls and remained unbeaten as well.

Why WI vs SA mattered to India?

With South Africa beating the West Indies, they have now moved to the top of the Group 1 Points Table.

Scenario A (South Africa Win): Since the Proteas won this match today, India’s path remains clear—win their remaining games and reach the semi-final.

Scenario B (West Indies Win): Had it been a Windies victory, it would have led to a three-way tie at the top, making India’s Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.800 a massive hurdle. But that’s not the point anymore.

West Indies vs South Africa Playing 11

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Toss update and pitch report

The WI vs SA toss was won by the Proteas who opted to bowl first.

The Ahmedabad surface traditionally offers high-scoring opportunities, but the afternoon heat might make the ball grip for the spinners. Our live scorecard will track every boundary and wicket as Shai Hope and Aiden Markram lead their teams out for this high-octane T20 World Cup match.

West Indies vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check all the updates from this WI vs SA game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here