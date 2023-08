West Indies opt to bat against India in opening T20; Tilak to make international debut

Young batter Tilak Varma was handed his debut India cap while pacer Mukesh Kumar will be playing his maiden T20 after making his Test and ODI debut earlier on the tour.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20 against India here on Thursday. (AP Photo)

