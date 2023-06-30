West Indies announce squad ahead of Test series against India, Kraigg Brathwaite retained as skipper

Ahead of their Test series against India starting from July 12, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named its Test squad on Friday. The board has retained right-handed batsman Kraigg Brathwaite as skipper, who will lead the 18-member squad.

Taking to Twitter, the board said, “CWI Men’s Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean.”

The Caribbean team will also attend a camp ahead of the series which begins in Antigua on Friday and will travel to Dominica on July 9 for the first Test. While the first Test will start on July 12, the second Test will start on July 20 in Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval.

Schedule

After the end of the two-Test match series, both teams will play the three-match ODI series from July 27. It will be followed by the five-match T20I series which will begin from August 3. The board has not named any senior players for the camp, including Alzarri Joseph Jason Holder. It included new faces like Jair McAllister, Kavem Hodge, and Alick Athanaze in the squad. Currently, the team is in Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a Test squad for West Indies for the July-August tour. While the board dropped Cheteshwar Pujara it included batsmen Yashaswi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad. While Rohit Sharma has been retained as skipper, Ajinkya Rahane has been named vice-captain in the Test squad and Hardik Pandya in ODI squad. It has also included Sanju Samsung. Mukesh Kumar was also included in the limited-over format for the West Indies tour.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nkrumah Bonner, Shannon Gabriel, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kavem Hodge, Marquino Mindley, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales, .