Welcome move! Virender Sehwag provides Rs 1.5 lakh aid to the family of deceased tribal youth

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has extended financial aid to the family of Madhu, the Kerala tribal youth who was allegedly lynched in February. Activist Rahul Easwar on Tuesday confirmed that he received a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh from the ex-India cricketer for the mother of Madhu. Rahul will hand over the cheque to the family on April 11. The news confirms that India’s best match winner is winning hearts off the field too. Virender Sehwag through his eponymous foundation donated the amount to the family living in Attapadi, Kerala. It is also reported that Nawab of Najafgarh has given a written apology and offered his condolences along with the amount.

Sehwag had courted controversy tweeting only Muslim names out of a mixed mob and was criticised heavily on Twitter. In the tweet, Sehwag had condemned the killing and mentioned names of four Muslim men as the prime accused behind the lynching. Quickly, Shekhar Gupta took to Twitter and pointed out that 16 people belonging to different faiths were arrested in links with the barbaric act. Following the social media outrage, Sehwag quickly apologised but his comment was resented all over the media platform.

Madhu was an unstable man and hailed from Attapadi in Kerala’s Palakkad district. Post-mortem report revealed that Madhu suffered head injuries, bruises. There was internal bleeding and he had broken ribs which caused his death. Madhu was beaten to death by a group of people for stealing rice from shops in Agali town. His family members alleged that a group of 10-15 people thrashed him inside the forest. “After being beaten up, Madhu was made to walk over four km with a heavy sack on his back,” the family alleged. Eye-witnesses also said that Madhu was refused water and was mocked at by the group.