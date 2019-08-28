‘We won 12 medals too’: Modi responds after para-athlete tweets to PM highlighting lack of recognition

Manasi Joshi beat compatriot Parul Parmer in the singles final at the Para Badminton World Championships. (Photo: Twitter/@JoshiManasi11)

PV Sindhu made history on Sunday winning the BWF Championship for the first time ever. While the country celebrated her success, another acievement that went unnoticed was that of para-athlete Manasi Joshi. A day before Sindhu’s summit clash, Joshi won the gold medal at the BWF Para Badminton World Championship. Joshi beat compatriot Parul Parmer in the singles final, becoming the World Champion.

Not just Joshi, India performed phenomenally at the Para Badminton World Championships this year, claiming a total of 12 medals. But while PV Sindhu returned home to a rapturous welcome and was invited for lunch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the para-athletes did not share the spotlight.

Sukant Kadam, who won a bronze medal at the World Championships took to Twitter to highlight their plight. The para-athlete commented on PM Modi’s tweet where the leader had posted photos of his meeting with Sindhu. Kadam urged the PM to bless them as they too had won laurels for the nation.

“Honorable Narendra Modi sir, We Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings. Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance after Asian Games,” Kadam tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Kadam’s tweet made an impact as on Wednesday morning PM Modi posted a congtratulatory tweet for the para-athletes. “130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable!” Modi said.

While posting photos of herself with the gold medal, World Champion Manasi Joshi was sporting enough to congratulate PV Sindhu. She even called the ace badminton player the ‘Greatest Of All Times’ (GOAT).

