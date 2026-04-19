In the high-octane Match 28 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, the game witnessed a moment of wicketkeeping brilliance that immediately drew comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni. During the 5th over of the KKR innings, Dhruv Jurel pulled off a dismissal that combined lightning reflexes with the spatial awareness famously associated with the former Indian captain.

The Dismissal: 4.4 Over, Ravi Bishnoi to Cameron Green

KKR’s Cameron Green attempted to take the attack to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi but was beaten in flight by a delivery fired wide down the leg side.

The Setup: As Green stepped out and missed, the ball drifted significantly away from the stumps.

As Green stepped out and missed, the ball drifted significantly away from the stumps. The Reflex: Jurel had to lunge to his left to gather the ball. His momentum was carrying him away from the crease, making a traditional stumping impossible.

Jurel had to lunge to his left to gather the ball. His momentum was carrying him away from the crease, making a traditional stumping impossible. The ‘Dhoni’ Touch: Instead of turning his body, Jurel caught the ball and, while still facing away from the wickets, executed a blind reverse underarm flick .

Instead of turning his body, Jurel caught the ball and, while still facing away from the wickets, executed a . The Result: The ball hit the stumps directly with Green still well short of his ground.

The MS Dhoni Connection

The dismissal was a tactical mirror of MS Dhoni’s iconic “no-look” reverse flick. Dhoni famously utilized this technique to affect run-outs, most notably against Ross Taylor in 2016, where he flicked the ball onto the stumps without looking, relying entirely on his intuition of the wicket’s position.

Jurel’s version is being hailed as particularly difficult because it was executed as a stumping off a wide delivery, where the keeper’s weight is usually balanced away from the target.

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Match Details: KKR vs RR (April 19, 2026)