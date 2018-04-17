Watch: When Sachin Tendulkar stunned fans, played gully cricket in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket in Mumbai. (Video Grab)

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, or as many call him in India – ‘The God of cricket’, remains to be one of the most down to earth stars of Indian cricket despite his impeccable record and stardom. Sachin, who turns 45 next week, has made India proud, scoring runs at almost every venue ranging across Mumbai’s Wankhede to England’s Lords. Retired in 2013, Sachin continues to serve as the mentor of Mumbai Indians and watches every Indian Premier League (IPL) match with same enthusiasm.

On Monday evening, Sachin Tendulkar took out time from his busy schedule and joined a few boys on the streets of Mumbai to play ‘gully’ cricket. The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms and is going viral.

In this video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen getting out of his car before coming up to a group of youngsters and batting on to a few deliveries. He received a few throw downs as cars passed by on the side. The fans too were excited to see their icon and shook hands with him.

Sachin Tendulkar had played 78 matches in the Indian Premier League scoring 2,334 runs. He scored one hundred and 13 fifties for the franchise before taking up the dressing room role.

When God himself alights to play street cricket…… this is the true spirit of a Mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/Uqc7XVGrvG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 17, 2018

In the 11th edition of IPL, Mumbai Indians have got off to a poor start, losing their first three matches. Most recently, the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Daredevils as Jason Roy smashed 91* to take Delhi to victory in a last-ball thriller.

With the help of his 53-ball knock which saw six fours and an equal number of sixes, Delhi Daredevils were able to successfully chase down a competitive total of 194/7 at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are now at the bottom of the points table and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next match.