WATCH: When Cheteshwar Pujara batted with a water bottle in his pocket to beat Rajkot heat

Cheteshwar Pujara during his knock. (Source: Twitter)

Local Boy Cheteshwar Pujara who played a fine knock of 86 on the first day of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, did something which probably no cricketer ever has. The top-order batsman who had added over 200 runs for the second wicket with Prithvi Shaw, batted with a small water bottle in his pocket to keep himself hydrated in Rajkot’s gruelling weather conditions.

The temperature in Rajkot was nearly 40 degrees on Thursday with high humidity, making the players’ stay on the field difficult. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Pujara can be seen taking a sip from the bottle and putting it back in his pocket.

Here is the video:

Pujara walked in to bat at a time when India was struggling after losing opener KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over of the match. However, the Saurashtra batsman held on to one end as Shaw went after the bowlers. Pujara’s knock included 14 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut by scoring a swashbuckling 134, a knock that comprised 19 boundaries. Having scored a hundred on Ranji and Duleep Trophy debut, Shaw did the same at the highest level.

“I was nervous at the start but settled down after I timed a few nicely. After that, I didn’t feel the pressure that I felt at the start of the innings. I like to dominate bowlers and that is what I was trying to do, waiting for the loose balls,” he said after the day’s play.