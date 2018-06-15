​​​
WATCH: Vladimir Putin’s viral reaction as Russia scored against Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup 2018

The goal was even appreciated by Russian President Vladimir Putin who was watching the match with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The reaction of Putin has gone viral on the internet.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 4:03 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 got off to a great start with a one-sided yet, a thrilling encounter between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow. The first goal of the tournament was scored by Iury Gazinsky off a Header in the 12th minute of the game. The goal was even appreciated by Russian President Vladimir Putin who was watching the match with Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The reaction of Putin has gone viral on the internet.

Twitterati have also responded to the reaction. After the match, Russia’s coach Stanislav Cherchesov got a call from Putin congratulating him for a brilliant performance on the field. Here’s the link to Putin’s epic viral reaction:

Russia vs Saudi Arabia was played in 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Both the teams had added the pressure of winning the game as both are ranked lowest amongst the 32 teams. Russia had an extra pressure of winning the game as Russia is the host nation.

This is Russia’s first win in eight months which is ranked 70th among the world. The opening goal was scored by Iury Gazinsky in the 12th minute with Denis Cheryshev scoring two goals, one before the halftime in 43rd minute and the other one in 90+1 minute.

Artem Dzyuba scored the third goal in 71st minute with Aleksandr Golovin ending the game with a fabulous goal in 90+4 minute. This win must have given Russia more confidence for their next match with Egypt scheduled to take place on June 19.

