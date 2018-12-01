Watch: Virat Kohli’s reaction after sending Harry Nielsen to pavilion is going viral

Harry Nielsen (100) scored a hundred off 170 balls, including nine fours, and was out caught at mid-off as he hit a skier off Kohli. (Video screengrab)

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took a rare yet crucial wicket when he tried his hand at bowling during India’s four-day warm-up match against host Cricket Australia XI. Kohli took Harry Nielsen’s wicket. The left-handed batsman tried to loft Kohli over on-side but gave a catch to Umesh Yadav at mid-on. The video which has gone viral now shows Kohli celebrating the moment.

The practice match, ahead of the four-match Test series between the two countries, ended in a draw after Murali Vijay slammed a century on the last day of the match.

Harry Nielsen (100) scored a hundred off 170 balls, including nine fours, and was out caught at mid-off as he hit a skier off Kohli.

Watch video:

A priceless reaction from India captain @imVkohli as he picks up a rare wicket ???? https://t.co/JMMimFVbEr #CAXIvIND pic.twitter.com/TM6FormmYf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2018

Cricket Australia XI finished at 544 runs (151.1 overs) in their first innings and kept India in the field for as long as possible. India had scored 358 in their first innings. Mohammed Shami (3-97) did not bowl on this final day, while R Ashwin (2-122 in 40 overs) and Ishant Sharma (1-73 in 22 overs) sent down a majority of overs in the morning session. On the other hand, India tested their fifth bowling options again as Vihari (0-34), Virat Kohli (1-27) and Murali Vijay (0-17) sent down 13 overs between them.

The hosts’ lower order all got good runs with Daniel Fallins (43), Luke Robins (38 not out) and Jackson Coleman (36) keeping the visitors chasing leather in the sun. The latter duo added 57 runs for the final wicket.

The series begins with the first Tests in Adelaide on December 6.

Virat Kohli is likely to be the biggest threat for the Australian bowlers, as they look to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Asian giants. Asked how does Australia tackle the Kohli threat, Australia captain Steve Waugh said, “He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like Tendulkar and Lara, PTI reported.