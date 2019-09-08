Watch: Virat Kohli reveals how he was unable to express his emotions after father’s demise

Virat Kohli said, I called my coach in the morning and told him what had happened and that I wanted to play because leaving a cricket match was not acceptable to me no matter what”.

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of the modern-day era with several records to his name. But, Kohli’s road to greatness has not been an easy one as he suffered a huge setback when he was just 18-year-old as his father passed away at 2.30 am in the night when Virat was playing a Ranji trophy game for Delhi. In an interview with Graham Basinger, Kohli revealed how his father suffered a huge setback when he lost a lot of money in share trading back in 2006. Kohli said, his father was under immense stress which led to him suffering a stroke. His father was half paralysed after the stroke as he was not able to move his left side of the body and was not even being able to communicate with family members as well.

Soon after the stroke, Virat’s father suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his demise. Kohli in the interview to Graham Basinger said, “I was playing a four-day game at the time and was supposed to resume batting the next day when this (father passed) happened at 2:30-3:00 am in the morning. We all woke up but had no idea what to do. I literally saw him breathe his last,”. Kohli said that after his father’s demise he was in shock and he was not able to register what had happened. He said that he was completely blank and while the family members were crying around him, he just couldn’t believe what had just happened.” When his father passed away, Kohli was a member of his home squad that was playing a four-day match. He was not out for 40 and had to resume his innings the next day.

Virat Kohli said, I called my coach in the morning and told him what had happened and that I wanted to play because leaving a cricket match was not acceptable to me no matter what”. He added that not going for the match was not an option regardless of what happened in life. Kohli said that he left for the game and picked up Ishant Sharma while going to the ground. He told him what had happened and he along with his other teammates started consoling him just before the start of the day’s play. That was the moment when Kohli could not control his emotions and broke down.



Kohli said his father’s demise was the most impactful moment of his life. After completing his innings he drove back for his father’s cremation and promised his brother that he will play for India and make sure that his father’s dream comes true.

Virat Kohli added that everything in life became secondary after this incident as his first priority was cricket because he wanted to play for his country and fulfill his father’s dream. The Indian captain is one of the best batsmen in the world and is often considered as the man who will break Sachin Tendulkar’s batting records.