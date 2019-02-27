Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates birthday of his security team’s member

Virat Kohli is seen clapping and singing the birthday jingle in the video that has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli rules the hearts of his fans. Be it his stupendous batting style, his aggressive style of leading the national cricket team on field or his passion for fitness, his fans love him for the dynamism he brings to the Team India. Now, once again, he has left his fans spellbound with his gesture.

In a video that has gone viral, Kohli is seen actively taking part in the birthday celebrations of one of his security personnel, Faizal Khan. Kohli is seen clapping and singing the birthday jingle. He even ate the birthday cake presented Khan birthday gift leaving him overwhelmed. Kohli’s gesture received wide appreciation from his fans on social media.

Video of Virat Kohli celebrating birthday of his security personnel member:

Virat Kohli has returned to lead Indian side after he was rested for the last two ODIs and the T20I series against New Zealand in the limited overs series against Australia. In the first India-Australia T20 match, the Aussies stunned India by 3 wickets in a nail-biting match in Visakhapatnam. With an eye on levelling the T20 series, India will clash with Australia in the second and last T20 match on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7 pm. Kohli will also captain Indian side in the upcoming India-Australia ODI series, beginning March 2. This will be India’s last international engagement before the World Cup 2019 and IPL 2019.

Kohli will be seen entertaining his fans as he leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL season. The Bengaluru-based IPL franchise is slated to play tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the Chepauk stadium. He holds the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. He also bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards, following his extraordinary feats in the year 2018.