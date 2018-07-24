Watch video: Sarfaraz Ahmed tries to imitate MS Dhoni, fails miserably

Sarfraz Ahmed had a successful first over as he conceded just six runs.

MS Dhoni is the epitome of modern wicketkeeping. From his reflexes to his leadership from behind the wickets, he has put many cricketers in awe with him. Apart from wicketkeeping qualities, it is his daredevil nature that keeps everyone off the edge. His unorthodox decisions during crucial stages of the game have shocked many but have also given others to follow his path. And, one such man is Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The 31-year-old whose natural position is of a wicket-keeper chose to try his hands on bowling. The incident happened in the 48th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Ahmed took of wicket-keeping gloves and decided to bowl. He asked Fakhar Zaman to don the wicket-keeping gloves for two overs.

Sarfraz had a successful first over as he conceded just six runs. He came back to bowl the last over which was also the last over of the series against Zimbabwe. However, this time Sarfraz was whacked for a huge six by Zimbabwe’s Peter Moor over the mid-wicket region.

This was the first time, that the Pakistan captain bowled in his international career. He bowled two overs and conceded 15 runs.

Dhoni had done the same against West Indies when he dismissed Travis Dowlin during the ICC Champions Trophy 2009, Johannesburg. He has one wicket to his name in international cricket.

Ahmed hailed ‘a great team effort’ as his team completed a whitewash over Zimbabwe. On another record-setting day in Bulawayo for the visitors, Fakhar Zaman became the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 career runs in ODI cricket as Pakistan amassed 364 for 4.

“It was a great team effort to win 5-0 against Zimbabwe,” said Sarfraz. “Everyone wanted to bat…but at the same time it’s really good to see young players performing like this, like Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been doing, which is good for the team.”